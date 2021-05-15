Premier League 2020/21 Week 36: EPL Results & Table

The 36th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some vital matches at the top end of the EPL table.

The action got underway on Friday evening, with Manchester City winning 4-3 at Newcastle United – Ferran Torres (3) and Joao Cancelo got their goals.

Leeds United have recalled Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to their starting XI for the Saturday lunchtime game at Burnley.

Southampton vs Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United completes the Saturday line-up.

There are four games on Sunday, three of which could have a major bearing on who qualifies for Europe this season.

Liverpool have a golden opportunity to move just one point behind the top four as they visit West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Interim boss Ryan Mason has confirmed that Ben Davies will miss the game and is unlikely to play again this season.

Fellow Europa League hopefuls Everton could have James Rodriguez in the line-up for their home game against Sheffield United.

Week 36 EPL Results

Friday, May 14

Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City

Saturday, May 15

Burnley vs Leeds United

Southampton vs Fulham

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United

Sunday, May 16

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool

Everton vs Sheffield United

Premier League Highlights

Premier League Table

