Premier League 2020/21 Week 36: EPL Results & Table

The 36th round of fixtures in the Premier League features some vital matches at the top end of the EPL table.
We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.
The action got underway on Friday evening, with Manchester City winning 4-3 at Newcastle United – Ferran Torres (3) and Joao Cancelo got their goals.
Leeds United have recalled Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to their starting XI for the Saturday lunchtime game at Burnley.
The teams:
Burnley: Peacock-Farrell; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee(C), Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Vydra, Wood.
Leeds: Meslier; Alioski, Struijk, Llorente, Ayling; K Phillips(C); Harrison, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha; Bamford. #BURLEE pic.twitter.com/ZAnAuCluum
Southampton vs Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham United completes the Saturday line-up.
There are four games on Sunday, three of which could have a major bearing on who qualifies for Europe this season.
Liverpool have a golden opportunity to move just one point behind the top four as they visit West Bromwich Albion.
Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to boost their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Interim boss Ryan Mason has confirmed that Ben Davies will miss the game and is unlikely to play again this season.
Fellow Europa League hopefuls Everton could have James Rodriguez in the line-up for their home game against Sheffield United.
Week 36 EPL Results
Friday, May 14
Newcastle United 3-4 Manchester City
Saturday, May 15
Burnley vs Leeds United
Southampton vs Fulham
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United
Sunday, May 16
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Bromwich Albion vs Liverpool
Everton vs Sheffield United
Premier League Highlights
What a finish from Torres.
Premier League Table
