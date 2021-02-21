Predicted Manchester United Line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they host Newcastle United at Old Trafford this evening.

The Red Devils have played out back-to-back draws in the league and that has dropped them 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.





Still, they should go into the Magpies game with momentum after a convincing 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 32 first-leg on Thursday.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Predicted Line-up:

David de Gea has been United’s undisputed choice in goal for the league games when fit.

He is set to retain his position from Dean Henderson, who has largely featured in the Cup and European competitions.

In the backline, a couple of changes are likely. Luke Shaw should reclaim his position from Alex Telles at left-back.

Eric Bailly played his first game in a month against Sociedad but he is likely to drop to the bench.

Victor Lindelof has been the regular central defensive partner for Harry Maguire and should take up the Ivorian’s position.

Scott McTominay picked up a knock in midweek and is doubtful to feature against Steve Bruce’s side.

With Paul Pogba also sidelined, Nemanja Matic is likely to accompany Fred in the midfield.

Donny van de Beek is the other option at the manager’s disposal but his availability is also uncertain due to a calf issue.

Further forward, Anthony Martial could be handed the chance to lead the line with Edinson Cavani doubtful with a calf problem of his own.

The Frenchman has recently been the subject of criticism from some fans and needs to produce a strong display with a goal to boost his confidence.

Martial’s return may see Daniel James drop to the bench. Mason Greenwood, who led the attack in midweek, could slot into the right-wing position.

Predicted Manchester United Line-up (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

