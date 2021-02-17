Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Paul Pogba won’t return from injury until March

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update on midfielder Paul Pogba ahead of the Europa League round of 32 first-leg tie against Real Sociedad.

Pogba has been sidelined with a thigh injury since the 3-3 Premier League draw against Everton on February 7 and it appears that he won’t return to action until the end of the month.





Speaking in a press conference earlier today, Solskjaer said that the Pogba is recovering well from the problem, but he won’t be returning to the playing field for the next few weeks.

“Paul he is recovering well, starting treatment – still a few weeks, so he won’t be playing in February that’s for sure,” he was quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

Alongside Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek are unavailable for the game with muscle injuries while Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are carrying minor knocks.

“Apart from that a couple of doubts,” Solkjaer added. “Anthony (Martial) and Scott (McTominay), so we will have to check them tomorrow. Donny and Edinson definitely not travelling. They are injured – muscle injuries.”

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency over the past few weeks and they have won just two of the last six games in all competitions.

Their record against La Liga opposition has been poor in recent years and they have failed to win any of the previous nine encounters.

Solskjaer will be hoping that his team can end the wretched run and gain a first-leg advantage from the Juventus Stadium tomorrow night.

