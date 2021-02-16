Predicted Manchester City Line-up (4-3-3) vs Everton, Dias and Mahrez return

Manchester City will face Everton in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

The Cityzens are on a stunning 16-match winning run across all competitions and are presently top of the league with a seven-point advantage over both Manchester United and Leicester City.





They have a game in hand against the Toffees which was originally scheduled to be played in late December. They have won the previous five meetings against the Merseyside outfit and will be aiming to extend their record winning streak by beating them once again.

Formation: 4-3-3

Predicted Line-up:

Ederson has been the undisputed choice in goal when fit. The Brazilian has had a solid defence in front of him and has kept seven clean sheets in the last eight league games.

He recently delivered a sublime long-range assist for Ilkay Gundogan’s second goal in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. He is expected to start at Goodison Park tomorrow.

Ruben Dias is available after missing the last two games with an illness. He should take up his central defensive spot alongside regular partner John Stones.

Kyle Walker may get another start at right-back and that could see Joao Cancelo shift to the left-back position ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy.

Rodri is pretty much a guaranteed starter in the holding midfield position with Fernandinho out on the sidelines with a muscular problem.

Ilkay Gundogan was substituted against Spurs with a minor groin complaint and Pep Guardiola has said that the Toffees game may come too soon for him.

His absence is a definite blow, considering he has been in stupendous form since mid-December with 11 league goals from just 12 matches.

Bernardo Silva is likely to take up one of the central midfield positions and he could be partnered by Phil Foden, who may play in a deeper role.

Foden has excelled in the wide attacking positions of late but with Fernandinho, Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne unavailable, he may drop into the midfield.

Raheem Sterling should continue in his customary left-wing position while Riyad Mahrez may get another chance to impress from the opposite flank.

The Algerian has been struggling for form and has registered just one goal and an assist in the last 10 league games.

He needs a solid display at Goodison Park to boost his starting prospects, given the competition from Ferran Torres.

Gabriel Jesus should lead the line with Guardiola confirming that Sergio Aguero will once again be on the bench as he is short of match fitness.

Predicted Manchester City line-up (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, Foden; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

