Pep Guardiola provides injury update on four Man City players ahead of Everton clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on four players ahead of the Premier League clash against Everton on Wednesday night.

The Cityzens recently won their 16th straight game across all competitions and they are now seven points clear at the top of the table.





They are scheduled to play their game in hand against the Toffees tomorrow and Guardiola has issued an update on four first-team stars.

Ruben Dias has not featured in the previous two games as he was recovering from an illness but Guardiola confirmed that he is in contention to face the Toffees.

Meanwhile, Guardiola said that Sergio Aguero will be available on the bench as he is working his way back to full fitness after recovering from the coronavirus.

“Yes [he’s (Dias) fine and in contention],” he said in the pre-match press conference as quoted by M.E.N.

“Sergio is one year injured, so cannot start from the beginning but is ready to come back, was on the bench last game and will be again. When he can return he will do.”

However, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne are unavailable for the game. Gundogan sustained a minor groin injury in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola stated that the game will come too soon for Gundogan while De Bruyne is getting ‘better’ and he is back in training following a hamstring injury.

“Gundo is much better but might be too soon tomorrow,” he added. “Getting better, really getting better [on De Bruyne]. Today he did all training with the group. He’s better.

The Cityzens have won each of the previous five league games against the Toffees and they should be fancied to extend their record winning run.

A victory will see them 10 points clear of both Manchester United and Leicester City at the top of the standings and put them in the driving seat for the title.

