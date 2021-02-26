Pep Guardiola compares Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti to Buddha

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti by saying he is like a Buddha because he is so calm.

The Spaniard says that Ancelotti remains calm in both good and bad moments, and he gives that serene vibe of Gautama Buddha.

🗣"They live like a calm Budha life" 🤣 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola compared Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti to Budha in his press conference earlier as he is so calm pic.twitter.com/jNPOiDlhMU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 26, 2021

Ancelotti is one of the most decorated managers in world football.

The Italian, who has won league titles with AC Milan, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich, and three Champions League titles, is an inspiration and idol for any football manager in the world.

He looks so calm and composed in any situation. For instance, he was seen drinking coffee and couldn’t celebrate when Everton defeated Spurs 5-4 in the extra-time in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are doing something spectacular while the rest of the league can only admire their greatness.

They have won 19 games in a row in all competitions and are firm favourites to win the Premier League this term.

They are up against David Moyes’s West Ham who are in good form as well having won their last two Premier League games.