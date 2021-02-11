Carlo Ancelotti and Everton players react to FA Cup win vs Tottenham

Everton moved to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 in a pulsating thriller at Goodison Park.

After 4-4 at the regular time, the tie moved to the extra-time. Bernard scored the winner in the seventh minute of the extra time to take the Toffees to the next round of the competition.





Carlo Ancelotti was the coolest man amidst the mayhem, blowing on a steaming cup of tea while people around him reacted wildly.

Carlo Ancelotti’s reaction to going 5-4 up vs. Spurs 😂 (🎥 via @btsportfootball) pic.twitter.com/Evpmv0CkZG — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 10, 2021

The Italian, one of the most decorated managers of all times, took to Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He wrote:

Everton players also took to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions.

What a game what character 💪🏻💙 see you next round 🤪✅ pic.twitter.com/BVqxmaaV8a — Lucas Digne (@LucasDigne) February 10, 2021

UP THE… You know the rest 🤩🦋 pic.twitter.com/KFdzgmKQ4p — Dominic Calvert-Lewin (@CalvertLewin14) February 10, 2021

Was like a game of pro clubs🤣 Crazy, Job done and into quarters 💙💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/wDG7sV5iYq — Ben Godfrey (@BenG0dfrey) February 11, 2021

Sportslens View

It was an end-to-end thriller. The Toffees gave everything on the pitch and they were deservedly through to the next round.

The first thing that strikes here is the energy Everton showed during the game. They were without three key players – James Rodriguez, Andre Gomes and Jordan Pickford – and yet Ancelotti’s men showed remarkable spirit throughout the game.

While questions can be raised about defending, there’s no doubt that this is perhaps the Italian’s finest moment since becoming the manager of the club.

Ancelotti will be pleased to see how they fought back to win when at times the momentum was against them.

Both Tom Davies and Abdoulaye Doucoure were simply outstanding during the game, while Gylfi Sigurdsson was also influential.