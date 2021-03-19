Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides fresh injury update on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an injury update on Marcus Rashford following the club’s 1-0 win over AC Milan in the Europa League last night.

The Red Devils won the last 16 tie against the Rossoneri by a 2-1 aggregate score and Paul Pogba was the game-changer at San Siro with an early second-half goal.





The Frenchman was a substitute for Rashford at the midway stage of the second leg and that proved a masterstroke from the Red Devils boss.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer revealed that the substitution was enforced on him as Rashford picked up a minor muscle injury.

He added that he took a precautionary measure with the forward and was hopeful that the injury is nothing serious.

He told Manutd.com: “With Marcus yeah he had a little twinge. We couldn’t take a risk with him but hopefully he won’t be too bad.”

Rashford has been a hugely influential figure in the club’s attack this term, bagging 18 goals and 10 assists from 45 appearances.

The England international has shown tremendous fitness levels and has missed just one game for the club in all competitions.

The Red Devils have an FA Cup quarter-final tie at Leicester City this weekend and Solskjaer will be hoping that Rashford is available for selection.

Meanwhile, the return of Pogba after a month-long injury lay-off is a huge boost for United and the Frenchman showed his class against Milan.

The midfielder managed three attempts on goal and created two key chances despite only being on the pitch for only 45 minutes.

