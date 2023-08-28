NFL

What does the Cowboys trading for Trey Lance mean for the future of QB Dak Presscott?

Zach Wolpin
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers traded up to select QB Trey Lance. San Francisco gave away three first-round picks to the Dolphins to move up to the third overall pick. The Niners took a big gamble and it’s one that hasn’t played out in their whatsoever. 

Over the weekend, the 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. For the past seven seasons, Dak Prescott has been the full-time starter for Dallas. His last two seasons haven’t been the greatest and there’s a chance that the 30-year-old’s job could be up for grabs after this season. Could the trade for Trey Lance be a precursor of what’s to come for Dak Presscott’s time with the Cowboys?

Will Trey Lance be given a second chance to be a starter in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys?

Last season, Dak Prescott played in 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys and went 8-4 in those contests. Texans’ backup QB Davis Mills and himself were tied for the most interceptions (15) in 2022. At this point in his career, the Cowboys know what they have in Dak Prescott. As the Cowboys’ starter, he’s made the postseason four times.

Dallas made it past the second round in only two of those appearances. In six career playoff games, the Pro Bowler is 2-4. If Prescott has another average season in 2023, his days as a Cowboy could be numbered. After Prescott, Cooper Rush is the team’s second-string QB. After their trade with the 49ers, they now have Trey Lance on the team as well.


Trey Lance was given the chance to be the 49ers starter twice, but injuries kept him off the field. As a rookie in 2021, Lance was active for six games and made two starts. Last season, he was their starter in Week 1, but injuries only allowed him to be active for the first two games. Now, Lance is with the Cowboys and could be their future QB down the line.

At 23, Lance still has time to be a backup and learn from the veteran QBs ahead of him. There’s no guarantee on what Trey Lance will be in the future, but the Cowboys were willing to take a chance. All they had to give up was a fourth-round pick. The Cowboys will have a chance at the end of the season to decide whether or not they want to pick up his fifth-year option.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
