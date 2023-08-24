Betting

It seems that the San Francisco 49ers are admitting their failure in drafting Trey Lance with a top-3 draft pick. It was announced on Wednesday that the coaching staff had promoted Sam Darnold to be the second stringer, and that the team would seek trade options for Lance.

Could Trey Lance End Up With The Vikings?

The move doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Lance has only been able to remain on the field in a limited capacity, suffering season-ending injuries in each of his first two years in the league. But his performance hasn’t been exactly stellar in his short sample size. In 8 appearances, Lance has thrown for 797 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He completes his passes at just a 54.9% rate.

He’s apparently fallen out of favor with the 49ers. Brock Purdy was thought to have the upper hand at the team’s starting QB job, and all signs indicate that he’ll be the starter for Week 1. With Darnold being promoted to the 2nd team, Lance has reportedly become expendable.

Who might be the ones to call the 49ers front office? Here are 3 teams that are most likely to trade for Trey Lance:

Minnesota Vikings: +300

No one can quite figure out who Kirk Cousins is. He routinely passes for 4,000+ yards and often scratches the 30 touchdown mark in a single season, and he’s made the Pro Bowl in 3 of his 5 years with the Vikings. But there are constant rumors about how the team should move on from him and replace him, and it seems that Trey Lance may be a real possibility.

Multiple beat writers and analysts have made the connection between the two sides, saying that a union between the two would make the most sense. The two reportedly had discussions about the 3rd overall pick at the 2021 NFL Combine, and Lance was born and raised just 150 miles from Minnesota.

Atlanta Falcons: +400

One of the teams in most desperate need of quarterback help is the Atlanta Falcons. Depending on the price tag, they might want to take a long look at the availability to Trey Lance. They are riding into the year with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke as their QBs, who will likely be one or two year stop gaps before the team finds their QB of the future.

Should Atlanta pull the trigger now? Or should they wait for the season to play out and simply use their own 2024 draft pick to select a pass thrower?

Bet on Falcons To Land Trey Lance (+400) at BetOnline

LA Rams: +400

Matthew Stafford is certainly on the tail end of his career, and played in just 9 games in 2022 due to a season ending injury. Could the team be looking to upgrade via trade rather than through the draft process? Lance could be a solid option, but would the 49ers deal away a quarterback prospect to one of their division rivals?

