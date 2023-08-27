Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Wanted Jalen Hurts In 2020 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade for a quarterback on Friday afternoon, acquiring Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 4th round pick. They’re making a swap with the team that has eliminated them from the playoffs in the last two seasons, and owner/GM Jerry Jones spoke about another rival quarterback when discussing the Lance deal over the weekend.

Cowboys Wanted Jalen Hurts In 2020 Draft

This is interesting: While discussing the Trey Lance trade, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones implied that they wanted to draft #Eagles‘ QB Jalen Hurts a few years ago had he fallen in the draft: pic.twitter.com/lyJDNA7NwJ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2023

Dak Prescott has been the starting quarterback for the Cowboys for seven years, winning Rookie of the Year and qualifying for two Pro Bowls. He struggled in 2022 though, throwing for just 2,860 yards in 12 games, and threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions despite missing those 5 contests. Prescott had an interception rate of 3.8%, by far the highest mark of his career.

Prescott will ride into the 2023 NFL season as the team’s starter yet again, and Lance figures to be the third guy on the depth chart behind Cooper Rush.

But when answering questions about the deal that the Cowboys made for Lance, Jones gave light to the fact that the team tried to go after Jalen Hurts during the 2020 Draft:

Two years ago, we were looking at the Philadelphia quarterback. Not going to name any names, but looking at him. Had he fallen to us there, we would have drafted him. It is our plan when we can, but it very seldom happens, to have someone of a high enough quality to be there at the right price with our draft pick.

Prescott Will Ride Into 2023 As The Starter

Here’s Dak Prescott when asked if he expected to hear from Jerry Jones before the Trey Lance acquisition. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/1vElYp7z9S — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) August 27, 2023

While it is clear that he is talking about Hurts, it doesn’t seem like the Cowboys were in any type of position to have him drop to their pick. Hurts wound up being a second-round selection, and 53rd overall. The Cowboys didn’t have a selection for nearly a full round, with their next pick coming at #82. In fact, Dallas made a pick just two spots ahead of Philadelphia in that second round, opting to select Trevon Diggs instead.

Hurts was second in MVP voting in 2022, and led his Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in his second full season as the starter. The two teams will meet in Week 9 for a date in Philadelphia.

