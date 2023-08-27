NFL

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Wanted Jalen Hurts In 2020 NFL Draft

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz bxsrks7btnd3njqe4z5tg4b63a
rsz bxsrks7btnd3njqe4z5tg4b63a

The Dallas Cowboys made a trade for a quarterback on Friday afternoon, acquiring Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2024 4th round pick. They’re making a swap with the team that has eliminated them from the playoffs in the last two seasons, and owner/GM Jerry Jones spoke about another rival quarterback when discussing the Lance deal over the weekend.

Cowboys Wanted Jalen Hurts In 2020 Draft

Dak Prescott has been the starting quarterback for the Cowboys for seven years, winning Rookie of the Year and qualifying for two Pro Bowls. He struggled in 2022 though, throwing for just 2,860 yards in 12 games, and threw an NFL-high 15 interceptions despite missing those 5 contests. Prescott had an interception rate of 3.8%, by far the highest mark of his career.

Prescott will ride into the 2023 NFL season as the team’s starter yet again, and Lance figures to be the third guy on the depth chart behind Cooper Rush.

But when answering questions about the deal that the Cowboys made for Lance, Jones gave light to the fact that the team tried to go after Jalen Hurts during the 2020 Draft:

Two years ago, we were looking at the Philadelphia quarterback. Not going to name any names, but looking at him. Had he fallen to us there, we would have drafted him. It is our plan when we can, but it very seldom happens, to have someone of a high enough quality to be there at the right price with our draft pick.

Prescott Will Ride Into 2023 As The Starter

While it is clear that he is talking about Hurts, it doesn’t seem like the Cowboys were in any type of position to have him drop to their pick. Hurts wound up being a second-round selection, and 53rd overall. The Cowboys didn’t have a selection for nearly a full round, with their next pick coming at #82. In fact, Dallas made a pick just two spots ahead of Philadelphia in that second round, opting to select Trevon Diggs instead.

Hurts was second in MVP voting in 2022, and led his Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in his second full season as the starter. The two teams will meet in Week 9 for a date in Philadelphia.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz bxsrks7btnd3njqe4z5tg4b63a
NFL

LATEST Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Wanted Jalen Hurts In 2020 NFL Draft

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz https nflspinzonecom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1431761895
NFL
Broncos Depth Chart: Who Are The Options If Jerry Jeudy Is Out?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 24 2023

There has been another unfortunate injury in an NFL training camp. On Thursday, Broncos star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off of the practice field with what appears to…

nektqveej4mvffub8jga 1
NFL
Vikings WR Depth Chart: Who Steps Up With N’Keal Harry Gone?
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 24 2023

The Minnesota Vikings have released former first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft N’Keal Harry just a few weeks after signing him.   The #Vikings have released former #Patriots…

Sean Clifford Packers pic
NFL
Rookie QB Sean Clifford will be Jordan Love’s backup for the Packers in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 24 2023
rsz gettyimages 1626202941 e1692494694815
NFL
Russell Wilson Could Eventually Get Benched, Says NFL Analyst
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 24 2023
Isaiah Simmons Cardinals pic
NFL
Former Cardinals Top 10 pick Isaiah Simmons has been traded in exchange for a 7th-round pick to the Giants
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 24 2023
Trey Lance 49ers pic
NFL
What’s next for Trey Lance after being named the 49ers’ third-string QB?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 24 2023
Arrow to top