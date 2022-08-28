WATCH: Kane strikes early as Spurs take the lead early at the City Ground

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Harry Kane netted his 200th League goal on Sunday, as he cooly slotted an effort into the bottom corner to take the lead against Nottingham Forest after just five minutes.

The Englishman stayed calm under pressure as he managed to find space on the edge of the box and made no mistake in dispatching the ball past a helpless Dean Henderson.

It's a milestone goal for Harry Kane as Tottenham take the lead! ✨ 200 league goals ✨ pic.twitter.com/CKQtfigrlz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2022

Kane has now scored 186 Premier League goals for Tottenham as he closes in on Alan Shearer’s illusive record of 260 goals.

Spurs will only hope to build on their early lead against Forest handed to them by Kane as they look to go three wins out of four to start the season.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Tottenham this season here!