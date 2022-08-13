WATCH: Gabriel Jesus scores first Premier League goal for Arsenal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

£50m summer signing Gabriel Jesus has scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal against Leicester City to make it 1-0 to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Jesus now has 59 goals in the Premier League and scored for Arsenal with his third shot for the club, guiding the ball up and over Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward between the sticks.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Leicester

Gabriel Jesus scores his first Premier League goal for Arsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/0JfgKJMqFV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022

Arsenal are looking to follow up last week’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace with a win against Leicester today, as excitement within the fanbase grows daily.

Gabriel Jesus that’s a naughty finish! pic.twitter.com/K3tldBXvHr — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Grimanditweets) August 13, 2022

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Arsenal this season here!