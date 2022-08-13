Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News watch gabriel jesus scores first premier league goal for arsenal

WATCH: Gabriel Jesus scores first Premier League goal for Arsenal

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Screenshot 2022 08 13 at 15.31.59

£50m summer signing Gabriel Jesus has scored his first Premier League goal for Arsenal against Leicester City to make it 1-0 to Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Jesus now has 59 goals in the Premier League and scored for Arsenal with his third shot for the club, guiding the ball up and over Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward between the sticks.

Arsenal are looking to follow up last week’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace with a win against Leicester today, as excitement within the fanbase grows daily.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Arsenal this season here!

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens