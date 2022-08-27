Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News watch gabriel howler gifts mitrovic 100th fulham goal

WATCH: Gabriel howler gifts Mitrovic 100th Fulham goal

Updated

18 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Screenshot 2022 08 27 at 18.52.38

Aleksandar Mitrovic has netted his 100th Fulham goal at the Emirates to put Marco Silva’s side 1-0 up against Arsenal against the run of play.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel was intercepted by a hungry Mitrovic just outside his own area, who kept his composure to finish past Aaron Ramsadle and give Fulham the lead in North London.

Admittedly, the pass from Saka puts Gabriel under a lot of pressure but the touch from the Brazilian was poor and gave Mitrovic a golden opportunity to snatch the ball.

The striker netted his 100th career goal for Fulham and increased his Premier League tally to four goals for the season, two behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland with six.

Mitrovic is level with Leeds United forward Rodrigo with four each and has began the 2022-23 campaign with a bang after many doubted his abilities in the Premier League.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Fulham and Mitrovic’s goal tally this season here!

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens