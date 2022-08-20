WATCH: Fulham Take the Lead Through ‘Scrappiest Goal of the Season’ Contender

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Fulham have continued their bright start to life back in the top flight after going one goal up against Brentford early on.

The Cottagers enjoyed a spectacular opening day share of the spoils with Liverpool, eventually settling for a 2-2 draw in which they may have even felt hard done by.

Wolves away awaited them last week, and a goalless draw is certainly not to be frowned upon, showing their development as a defensive side since they last featured in the Premier League.

This afternoon they return to Craven Cottage in search of a first win, and they have gotten off to the perfect start against Brentford, taking the lead within the opening minute.

Indeed, the Fulham faithful will not care in the slightest as to how the ball ended up in the net, but it was far from pretty.

See for yourself below.

GOAL Fulham 1-0 Brentford (1 Min) A quick start for Fulham! Decordova-Reid reacts quickest to tap the ball in after it bounces off the crossbar. #FULBRE pic.twitter.com/K1XGVMdYve — DEAN FOOTBALL⚽ (@DEANFOOTBALL1) August 20, 2022

A nailed-on contender for ‘scrappiest goal of the season’ no doubt, but they all count in the end.

Fulham are now two goals to the good courtesy of a Joao Palhinha goal after 20 minutes, and the home side look firmly in control

