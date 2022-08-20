Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News watch fulham take the lead through scrappiest goal of the season contender

WATCH: Fulham Take the Lead Through ‘Scrappiest Goal of the Season’ Contender

Updated

41 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Fulham

Fulham have continued their bright start to life back in the top flight after going one goal up against Brentford early on.

The Cottagers enjoyed a spectacular opening day share of the spoils with Liverpool, eventually settling for a 2-2 draw in which they may have even felt hard done by.

Wolves away awaited them last week, and a goalless draw is certainly not to be frowned upon, showing their development as a defensive side since they last featured in the Premier League.

This afternoon they return to Craven Cottage in search of a first win, and they have gotten off to the perfect start against Brentford, taking the lead within the opening minute.

Indeed, the Fulham faithful will not care in the slightest as to how the ball ended up in the net, but it was far from pretty.

See for yourself below.

A nailed-on contender for ‘scrappiest goal of the season’ no doubt, but they all count in the end.

Fulham are now two goals to the good courtesy of a Joao Palhinha goal after 20 minutes, and the home side look firmly in control

 

With three other games happening across the Premier League, take a look at our guide to the best football betting sites this afternoon.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens