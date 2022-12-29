Tennessee Titans Expected to Start QB Josh Dobbs

The Tennesse Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight vs. the Dallas Cowboys, as @JustinM_NFL reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2022

Dobbs will start instead of rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He was signed off the Lions practice squad just eight days ago and will be making his first career start. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is now out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. He recently had surgery on the ankle. Malik Willis was projected to start the rest of the games for the Tennesse Titans.

In a game not meaning anything to the Titans, this gives the team a look at Dobbs. Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the University of Tennessee. He is mostly known for his Hail Mary throw to beat Georgia when he played at Tennessee. Dobbs has bounced around the NFL as this is his fifth team so far. This will be his first chance to show his skills as a starting quarterback.

The Dallas Cowboys are a formidable opponent with this being Dobb’s first career start. Dallas will most likely stack the box and make Dobbs beat them through the air.

Tennessee does have more of a chance, however, with Dobbs under center. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis has not at all been a prolific passer in his few starts. Willis has yet to eclipse 100 passing yards in a game and has only completed 50% of his passes. The Titans will hope to keep up with the Dallas offense and Dobbs might have a better chance to do that than Willis. Tennessee will also be without start running back Derrick Henry, so starting a more prolific passer seems to be the right move.

Dallas is now a 14 point favorite on the road in Tennessee according to NFL betting sites. This news of Josh Dobbs starting most likely has effected this line.