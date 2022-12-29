NFL

Tennessee Titans Expected to Start QB Josh Dobbs

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Dobbs
Dobbs
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Tennesse Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dobbs will start instead of rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He was signed off the Lions practice squad just eight days ago and will be making his first career start. Starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill is now out for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. He recently had surgery on the ankle. Malik Willis was projected to start the rest of the games for the Tennesse Titans.

https://www.wate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2016/11/joshua-dobbs_25066272_ver1.0-1.jpg

In a game not meaning anything to the Titans, this gives the team a look at Dobbs. Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of the University of Tennessee. He is mostly known for his Hail Mary throw to beat Georgia when he played at Tennessee. Dobbs has bounced around the NFL as this is his fifth team so far. This will be his first chance to show his skills as a starting quarterback.

The Dallas Cowboys are a formidable opponent with this being Dobb’s first career start. Dallas will most likely stack the box and make Dobbs beat them through the air.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/nIh5idNm-1TK4eLnm7pXup5HHnc=/0x0:4646x3097/1200x800/filters:focal(2358x601:3100x1343)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/71804547/1452880766.0.jpg
Malik Willis

Tennessee does have more of a chance, however, with Dobbs under center. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis has not at all been a prolific passer in his few starts. Willis has yet to eclipse 100 passing yards in a game and has only completed 50% of his passes. The Titans will hope to keep up with the Dallas offense and Dobbs might have a better chance to do that than Willis. Tennessee will also be without start running back Derrick Henry, so starting a more prolific passer seems to be the right move.

Dallas is now a 14 point favorite on the road in Tennessee according to NFL betting sites. This news of Josh Dobbs starting most likely has effected this line.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
TNF
NFL

BREAKING Two Pro Bowl Running Backs Likely Out For Thursday Night Football

Author image Owen Jones  •  5h
Carr
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Benching Derek Carr
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 28 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for the last two games of the season. Raiders are benching Derek Carr and turning to Jarrett Stidham…

Jensen
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Jensen Designated To Return
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 28 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has been designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a knee injury before the season.  The #Bucs officially opened the 21-day practice window…

i
NFL
Commanders QB Carson Wentz to start Sunday vs Browns
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 28 2022
DFS ranks value week 18 2021 scaled 1
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson demands recognition for MVP award
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 28 2022
jalen hurts and miles sanders
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles 363 Rushing Yards Against Packers is Top-20 of All-Time
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 29 2022
1002373192
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022
Arrow to top