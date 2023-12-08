American Football

Steelers Injury Report: Alex Highsmith suffered a neck injury vs. New England in Week 14

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alex Highsmith Steelers pic

Coming into Week 14, the Steelers were 7-5 and needed a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. Their opponent for TNF was a 2-10 Patriots team that had nothing to lose. It’s been a rough season in New England and the team has lost a lot of winnable games. The Patriots quickly jumped on the Steelers last night and it was tough for Pittsburgh to claw back. 

In the end, New England held on for a 21-18 win, just their third of the season. That loss dropped the Steelers to 7-6 and took them out of the top seven seeds in the AFC. To make matters worse, Pittsburgh lost one of their top pass rushers in the second quarter. Alex Highsmith suffered a neck injury and did not return to the game. His status for Week 15 is unknown.

Will Alex Highsmith miss time for the Steelers with a neck injury?


When T.J. Watt missed time last season for the Steelers, Alex Highsmith took over and gave the team elite production. Before his 2022 campaign, Highsmith’s career-high for sacks was (6.0). Last year, he played and started in all 17 games for the Steelers, finishing with an impressive (14.5) sacks. That production earned the 26-year-old a big-time pay-day from Pittsburgh.

Before the start of the 2023 season, Highsmith signed a four-year, $68 million extension. So far, he’s been available for every game this season. However, the former third-round pick did go down in the second quarter last night with a neck injury. Unfortunately, he was unable to return for the Steelers in their Week 14 matchup vs. New England.


Neck injuries can be tricky and it’s not one that the Steelers will take lightly. Highsmith still has to undergo tests to determine the extent of the injury. He hasn’t been ruled out for Week 15 just yet and Pittsburgh has a few extra days before their next game. At one point in last night’s game, the Steelers also lost All-Pro edge rusher, T.J. Watt. Luckily, he was able to return and finish the game for the Steelers. The team could not afford to have both of them out. Pittsburgh will be on the road in Week 15 to face the Colts.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

