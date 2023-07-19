NFL

Steelers: Alex Highsmith has agreed to a four-year, $68 million extension after 14.5 sacks last season

Zach Wolpin
Last season, Steelers LB Alex Highsmith was playing in the final year of his rookie deal. Despite not having a long-term contract, Highsmith still reported to Minicamp and OTAs. When TJ Watt went down for seven games in 2022, the former third-round pick proved he is an elite player. 

The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 14.5 sacks last season along with 63 tackles. His five forced fumbles led the NFL last season and Highsmith played his best in a contract year. With that, he recently signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex Highsmith earned a long-term deal with his dominant 2022 season with Pittsburgh


According to Highsmith’s agents, the former third-round pick is set to make over $27.7 million in guaranteed money. Over the next two seasons, he will make $38 million on his newly signed deal. His $17.7 average annual value makes him one of the Top 10 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

Highsmith started five games for the Steelers his rookie season and he’s been starting for the last two years. The 25-year-old was thrilled to sign a long-term deal with the Steelers. He had this to say.

“I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. ” – Alex Highsmith

Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network was the first to break the news of Highsmith’s new contract extension. It would have been tough for Highsmith to show up to training camp in a good mood if the deal wasn’t signed. His long-term extension is financial stability for his family and playing career with the Steelers.

Highsmith was “confident” that at Minicamp that a deal was going to get done. Now, he gets the chance to continue to shine with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A full season of Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt as their edge rushers will be a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
