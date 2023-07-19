Last season, Steelers LB Alex Highsmith was playing in the final year of his rookie deal. Despite not having a long-term contract, Highsmith still reported to Minicamp and OTAs. When TJ Watt went down for seven games in 2022, the former third-round pick proved he is an elite player.

The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 14.5 sacks last season along with 63 tackles. His five forced fumbles led the NFL last season and Highsmith played his best in a contract year. With that, he recently signed a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex Highsmith earned a long-term deal with his dominant 2022 season with Pittsburgh

Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher Alex Highsmith have agreed to terms on a huge 4-year, $68M extension to pay him among the Top 10 highest paid edge rushers in the NFL. Coming off a career year with 14.5 sacks, Highsmith cashes in and PIT locks in a key player. pic.twitter.com/LnPsB14Jax — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2023



According to Highsmith’s agents, the former third-round pick is set to make over $27.7 million in guaranteed money. Over the next two seasons, he will make $38 million on his newly signed deal. His $17.7 average annual value makes him one of the Top 10 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

Highsmith started five games for the Steelers his rookie season and he’s been starting for the last two years. The 25-year-old was thrilled to sign a long-term deal with the Steelers. He had this to say.

“I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. ” – Alex Highsmith

Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network was the first to break the news of Highsmith’s new contract extension. It would have been tough for Highsmith to show up to training camp in a good mood if the deal wasn’t signed. His long-term extension is financial stability for his family and playing career with the Steelers.

Highsmith was “confident” that at Minicamp that a deal was going to get done. Now, he gets the chance to continue to shine with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A full season of Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt as their edge rushers will be a nightmare for opposing offensive lines.