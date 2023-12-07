To kick off Week 14 of the 2023 season, the Patriots will be on the road tonight to face the Steelers. New England is 2-10 this season and have lost five straight. That is the worst record in the AFC in 2023. Their QB situation has been far from ideal this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has benched Mac Jones this season. Since last week, Bailey Zappe has been their starter.

Pittsburgh is 7-5 this season and needs to win down the stretch to ensure a playoff spot in the AFC. Starting QB Kenny Pickett injured his ankle last week vs. the Cardinals and will not play tonight vs. New England. In his place, the Steelers will have Mitchell Trubisky as their starter in a winnable game. The Patriots have been a dumpster fire this season and nothing seems to be going right.

The Patriots will be on the road in Week 14 to face the Steelers on TNF

NFL Odds: Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Steelers game Week 14

1. Mitchell Trubisky Over 27.5 pass attempts @ (-120) via BetOnline

Since 2022, Mitchell Trubiky has been the backup QB for the Steelers. The last time he was a full-time starter in the NFL was 2020, his final season with the Bears. In 2022, he started five games for the Steelers and will be making a few starts in 2023. Kenny Pickett injured his ankle last week vs. the Cardinals and is set to miss time. Backup QBs prepare all season for this opportunity and Trubisky’s is here.

Tonight, his O/U for pass attempts is set at (27.5) vs. the Patriots. In a relief appearance for Pickett last week, Trubiksy attempted 17 passes. With preparation to know he’s the starter this week, the Steelers could look to utilize Trubisky more as a passer. He was 11-17 in Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals for 117 yards.

2. Ezekiel Elliot Over 16.5 rush attempts @ (-126) via BetOnline

The New England Patriots have the lowest-scoring offense of any team during the 2023 season. That plays into why they are just 2-10 this season and have been struggling to win games. In each of their last three contests, the Patriots have held their opponents to 10 or fewer points. However, the Patriots lost all three of those matchups.

Against the Steelers on TNF, the Patriots will be without starting RB Rhamondre Stevenson. In his place, Ekekiel Elliot will carry a majority of the workload for New England. His O/U for rush attempts is set at (16.5) vs. the Steelers. Tonight’s game is a great opportunity for Zeke to prove that he can still handle a large majority of carries coming out of the backfield.

3. Pat Friermuth Over 3.5 receptions @ (+120) via BetOnline

In the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Steelers took Pat Friermuth out of Penn State. He’s been a consistent player in his time with Pittsburgh. However, he has missed some time due to injury this season. He’s played in seven of their 12 games so far this season. Without Kenny Pickett, Fireruth needs to make himself available for Mitchell Trubisky.

This season, the 25-year-old is averaging (53.3) yards per game. Friermuth had 21 catches this season for 209 receiving yards. That is the fourth-most yards of any player on the Steelers this season. Tonight, his O/U for receptions is set at (3.5) vs. the Patriots. He had nine catches for 120 yards two games ago.