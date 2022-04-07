AP McCoy Grand National Tips | Aintree Best Bets For Day One

The Grand National Festival gets underway from Aintree on Thursday (7th April) afternoon. We see some top-notch races, including the Grade One Aintree Hurdle and Bowl Chase. If you want to follow Sir Tony McCoy’s selections for the opening day of racing action, well here you are.



Here is what former horse racing superstar jockey turned ITV pundit – AP McCoy – is showcasing as his best horse racing bets on Day 1 at Aintree.

The former Champion jockey and Grand National winner has a big fancy in the Aintree Betway Bowl Chase. Read on to find out who he thinks will be victorious.

AP McCoy Tips – Thursday 7th April 2022



AP McCoy’s Grand National Festival Aintree Day 1 Horse Racing Tips

2.55 Aintree Betway Bowl Chase – KEMBOY @ 9/2 with 888Sport

The pick of the races on Day 1 with horse like Protektorat, Clan Des Obeaux, Bristol De Mai and Conflated lining up in the field for this 3m210y Grade 1 chase.

Won the race a few years ago just before Ruby Walsh retired. He has been a little out of sorts as of late, especially at Leopardstown last time out he was very disappointing.

However, Sir AP McCoy believes Kemboy can turn his fortunes around and run a rejuvenated race today under Paul Townend for Willy Mullins.

AP McCoy Aintree Day 1 Betslip

Note: Odds are subject to change

Grand National Trends To Help You Find The Winner

With over 180 years of history, the Grand National is a race with a lot of back stories. Therefore, it’s also a contest that many key Grand National trends have built up – meaning we can look back at recent results and find the best profiles of past Grand National winners.

For example – the last horse aged 7 to win the Grand National was in 1940, while the last six Grand National winners were aged either eight or nine years old.

We have a bundle of 2022 Grand National trends and stats for you here – use these to whittle down the Grand National runners and you’ll be left with a handful of horses that tick the best trends. Then all you’ll need is a bit of luck!

2022 Grand National Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Grand National Festival – Opening Day (Thursday 7th April 2022)

1.45pm The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f (Live on ITV)

2.55pm The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

3.30pm The Betway Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

4.05pm The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase 2m 5f (Live on ITV)

4.40pm The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m (Live on ITV)

5.15pm The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Ladies Day (Friday 8th April 2022)

1:45pm The Alder Hey & Aintree Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.20pm The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m ½f (Live on ITV)

2.50pm The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

3.25pm The Marsh Steeple Chase (Registered as the Melling) (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

4.05pm The Randox Topham Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f (Live on ITV)

4.40pm The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)

5.15pm The Park Palace Ponies Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) 2m 1f

Grand National Festival – Grand National Day (Saturday 9th April 2022)

1:45pm The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

2.25pm The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f (Live on ITV)

3.00pm The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m (Live on ITV)

3.35pm The Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f (Live on ITV)

4.15pm The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase (Listed) 3m 1f (Live on ITV)

5:15pm The Randox GRAND NATIONAL Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f (Live on ITV)

6.20pm The Weatherbys hhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

