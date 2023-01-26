With just over a fortnight until the Super Bowl kicks off in Arizona, there is still the small matter of deciding the AFC and NFC Conference Championship winners, and as a result, the eventual finalists for the Lombardi Trophy.

Both games get underway on Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the 49ers in Pennsylvania at 3pm EST, before the Cincinnati Bengals travel to Kansas later in the day in search of a second successive Super Bowl appearance.

In preparation for the weekend, we are running you through all the key stats including recent history, team profiles and Conference Championship records to hopefully provide a clearer picture as to what may unfold.

Who Has the Best Record Among the Remaining Teams?

Although NFL betting sites have Philadelphia pegged as the favourites for the Super Bowl this year, it is the 49ers who lead the way with the most wins in Conference Championship games.

Despite this, their record is perhaps not as strong having lost 10 of their 17 appearances at this stage, allowing 19.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, their opponents this weekend the Eagles also hold a negative record having won three of their seven NFC Championship games, with their most recent conference decider coming five years ago where they went on to clinch the Super Bowl in 2018.

As for the AFC, the Bengals have a 100% record at this stage having won all three of their Conference Championship games, while their opponents the Kansas City Chiefs have played this game five times, with all but one of them coming in the past four seasons, and have won just two of them – both of those victories came in consecutive years (2020 and 2021).

General Conference Championship Trends

– There have been 10 on the road favourites within the last 25 years, and those teams are 6-4 SU and 6-4-1 ATS. Most recently, the vikings Minnesota lost in 2018 to Philadelphia 38-7 as a 3-point favourite. Last year, the Bengals defeated the Chiefs in the repeat of the 2023 AFC Championship game as underdogs, and head to Kansas with the same status.

– Home teams are 13-3 SU and 11-5 ATS in the last 16 AFC clashes, and 12-6 SU and 10-8 ATS in their last 18 NFC games.

– The Eagles have been the outright favourite in all but one of their games, losing in Dallas as a 4-point underdog in Week 16.

– Aside from being the bookmaker’s choice in all of the other game, they laid at least 5.5 points in 16 of those contests. The NFC championship game point spread (-2.5) is the shortest number the Eagles have been favoured by all season.

– The last time both Conference Championship games featured spreads under 3 points was 1998.

– Home teams have an overwhelmingly favourable record in conference deciders; 34-18 in the NFC and 36-16 in the AFC.

– No. 1 seeds are 32-14 in Conference Championship games, but only 4-3 since 2017 – The Chiefs and Eagles can become the first team since to win the Super Bowl as a top seed since the latter did in 2018.

NFC Conference Championship: Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

🏈Philadephia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers

🏟Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

⏱Kick-Off: 3pm EST

📈Season Record: Eagles: 15-for-3 | 49ers: 15-for-4

💵Moneyline: Eagles @ -140 | 49ers @ +120

Head-to-Head Record

These two franchises have faced-off a title of 35 times, but only once in the postseason way back in 1996, where the 49ers ran out eventual 14-0 victors.

The 49ers also hold a favourable record across the 72-year history between these two, with the Eagles winning 14 games to San Francisco’s 20 games – they have also tied once.

09/19/2021: 49ers 17 @ 11 Eagles

10/04/2020: Eagles 25 @ 33 Eagles

10/29/2017: 49ers 10 @ Eagles 33

09/28/2014: Eagles 21 @ 26 49ers

Key Facts

San Francisco enter this contest having won 12 straight games

These two sides are the top two defences in the NFL

49ers have won seven consecutive games with Brock Purdy at quarterback, but he has only made two road starts.

The Eagles finished the regular season with the second best offensive record in the league

Bet Moneyline -140 +120 Point Spread -2.5 (-115) +2.5 (-105) Total Points Under 46.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110)

AFC Conference Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

🏈Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

🏟Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas

⏱Kick-Off: 6:30pm EST

📈Season Record: Chiefs: 15-for-3 | Bengals: 14-for-4

💵Moneyline: Bengals @ -102 | Chiefs @ -118

Head-to-Head Record

Kansas and Cincinnati have plenty of recent history for observers to base their pre-game predictions off, including a head-to-head that remains fresh in the memory of fans heading into the weekend – the Bengals edged an enthralling contest by three points back at the start of December.

Across 32 meetings stretching back as far as 1968, Cincinnati hold the better record with 18 wins while the Chiefs have 14. They have only met in the postseason on one occasion in this exact round – coincidentally it finished with the exact scoreline witnessed just over a month ago (27-24 to the Bengals).

12/04/2022: Chiefs 24 @ 27 Bengals

01/30/2021: Bengals 27 @ 24 Chiefs

01/02/2022: Chiefs 31 @ 34 Bengals

10/21/2018: Bengals 10 @ 45 Chiefs

Key Facts

The Chiefs enter their fifth consecutive AFC title decider – all five have been played at the Arrowhead. Across those championship games, they are 2-2.

The Bengals are 5-1 in playoff games over the past two years

Cincinnati have won 11 straight games, while the Chiefs have won 11 of their previous 12, with their only defeat coming against the Bengals

In terms of passing yards, these sides possess two of the top five quarterbacks in the league (Mahomes No.1 and Burrow No.5)

Bet Moneyline -118 -102 Point Spread -1 (-108) +1 (-112) Total Points Under 47.5 (-106) Over 47.5 (-114)

