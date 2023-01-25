In preparation for this weekend’s Conference Championship double-header, we are delving deeper into the key statistics and betting trends that may help to inform your wagers, while also offering up our very own Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals same game parlay for some inspiration.
The Bengals find themselves on the brink of a second successive AFC title and another shot at the Super Bowl following their defeat to the Rams last year, but one monumental, domineering stumbling block stands in their way in the shape of the Chiefs, who are are hoping to secure a third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay
Four picks combine to make the SportLens same game parlay for this AFC Championship match-up, and each selection has been based off carefully researched stats that we believe have a sizeable chance of materialising.
- Joe Mixon to Score a Touchdown @ -118
- Patrick Mahomes Over 273.5 Passing Yards @ -114
- Kansas City Chiefs Over 22.5 Points @ +105
- Cincinnati Bengals to Win @ -121
Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals Same Game Parlay Odds @ +900 with BetOnline
Chiefs vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Joe Mixon to Score a Touchdown
- Joe Mixon has rushed for an average of 72 yards across both of his postseason appearances, adding a score against the Bills
- In the regular season, he averaged 58 yards per game, clocking in with nine touchdowns
Chiefs vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Patrick Mahomes Over 273.5 Passing Yards
- Mahomes leads the NFL passing yards charts this season
- He averaged 308.8 passing yards in the regular season
- He has hit this mark in 11 appearances this year for Kansas
Chiefs vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Kansas City Chiefs Over 22.5 Points
- The Chiefs have scored 23 points or more in 10 consecutive games
- Bengals allowed 24 points in their victory over the Chiefs earlier in the season
Chiefs vs Bengals Same Game Parlay Pick 4: Cincinnati Bengals to Win
- Bengals claimed a three-point victory back at the beginning of December against the Chiefs
- Cincinnati have been particularly stout in defence, allowing 16 points or less in each of their previous three
- They are also in the midst of an 11-game winning run
