San Francisco travel to Pennsylvania to face the Eagles on Sunday in a bid to secure safe passage to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020, although they face a Philadelphia side who have been imperious this season and head into the weekend fresh off a 39-7 thumping of the Giants in the Divisional Round. Get ready for Sunday’s action by taking a look at our betting cheat sheet, along with our football expert’s Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers same game parlay.
These two last faced-off in September 2021 so there is very little fresh history to lay the foundations for a prediction this weekend, but it is clear these teams are deserving of their chance to go head-to-head for the NFC title.
Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay
- Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ -114
- Haason Reddick at Least Two Sacks @ +250
- George Kittle to Score a Touchdown @ +170
Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1700 with BetOnline
Eagles vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns
- Jalen Hurts threw an average of 246.7 yards per game in the regular season
- He has 24 passing touchdowns across the regular and postseason
- The Giants conceded two Hurts passing touchdowns last time out
Eagles vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Haason Reddick at Least Two Sacks
- Haason Reddick is second in the NFL for sacks with 17.5 this season
- Reddick has registered at least two sacks in three of his last five appearances
Eagles vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: George Kittle to Score a Touchdown
- George Kittle has 11 touchdowns across the season
- Although he hasn’t scored in the postseason, he registered at least one touchdown in each of his last four regular season games
- Eagles have allowed 40 touchdowns this year (18th most), putting them behind the likes of the Broncos, Steelers and Commanders