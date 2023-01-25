American Football

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Picks & Cheat Sheet

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay
Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay
San Francisco travel to Pennsylvania to face the Eagles on Sunday in a bid to secure safe passage to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020, although they face a Philadelphia side who have been imperious this season and head into the weekend fresh off a 39-7 thumping of the Giants in the Divisional Round. Get ready for Sunday’s action by taking a look at our betting cheat sheet, along with our football expert’s Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers same game parlay.

These two last faced-off in September 2021 so there is very little fresh history to lay the foundations for a prediction this weekend, but it is clear these teams are deserving of their chance to go head-to-head for the NFC title.

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay

  • Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns @ -114
  • Haason Reddick at Least Two Sacks @ +250
  • George Kittle to Score a Touchdown @ +170

Philadelphia Eagles vs San Francisco 49ers Same Game Parlay Odds @ +1700 with BetOnline

 

Eagles vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

  • Jalen Hurts threw an average of 246.7 yards per game in the regular season
  • He has 24 passing touchdowns across the regular and postseason
  • The Giants conceded two Hurts passing touchdowns last time out

Eagles vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Haason Reddick at Least Two Sacks 

  • Haason Reddick is second in the NFL for sacks with 17.5 this season
  • Reddick has registered at least two sacks in three of his last five appearances

Eagles vs 49ers Same Game Parlay Pick 3: George Kittle to Score a Touchdown

  • George Kittle has 11 touchdowns across the season
  • Although he hasn’t scored in the postseason, he registered at least one touchdown in each of his last four regular season games
  • Eagles have allowed 40 touchdowns this year (18th most), putting them behind the likes of the Broncos, Steelers and Commanders
Bet on Eagles vs 49ers Same Game Parlays Over at BetOnline
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
Arrow to top