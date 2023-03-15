NFL

New England Patriots Sign Juju Smith-Schuster To Three-Year Deal

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
juju
juju

The New England Patriots have signed wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster to a three year deal worth up to $33 million.

 

Juju was one of the better free agent wide receivers on the market. He now goes to a team that is desperately needing another offensive play-maker. New England have lost tight end Jonnu Smith to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who signed a similar deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

https://sportshub.cbsistatic.com/i/r/2023/02/01/be7394d4-c48b-4761-bad1-de8e65191481/thumbnail/1200x675/14659f9bed2cdbb91fe628c11acbd4fb/jujuafc.png

 

Smith-Schuster has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old receiver has been a consistent performer for his respected teams. In his career, he’s racked up over 4,500 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his five seasons in the NFL.

The signing of Smith-Schuster is a major additon for the Patriots, who have been looking to bolster their receiving corps after a disappointing 8-9 season in 2022. With quarterback Mac Jones set to be the starter for another season, Smith-Schuster could provide a much-needed spark to the team’s passing game.

The Patriots will hope Juju is what he once was back in Pittsburgh. He has dealt with many injuries in the past whcih is why he has not received a long term deal until this point. It will be intersting to see if the Patriots will add another reciving threat. A wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins is on the trade market and New England is a possible landing spot for him. Houston Texans Brandon Cooks is also on the market so they could reunite him with the Pats.

Even with this addition, the Patriots are not seen as favorites to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks. The Bills are still in that division and the Miami Dolphins are emerging.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
juju
NFL

LATEST New England Patriots Sign Juju Smith-Schuster To Three-Year Deal

Author image Owen Jones  •  6min
Zeke
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Plan To Release Ezekiel Elliot
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

In a shocking turn of events, the Dallas Cowboys will likely release star running back Ezekiel Elliott from the team. The news comes as a surprise to fans and analysts…

rsz 1450094733 1
NFL
Chiefs, Patriots Among Favorites To Trade For DeAndre Hopkins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

The Arizona Cardinals are undergoing something of a restructure as they introduce a new head coach for the 2023 season, and veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be one of…

Gilmore
NFL
Dallas Cowboys Trade For Indianapolis Colts CB Stephan Gilmore
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
waller
NFL
New York Giants Trade For Las Vegas Raiders Tight End Darren Waller
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 14 2023
Meyers
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Patriots Receiver Jakobi Meyers
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 14 2023
Heinicke
NFL
Atlanta Falcons Sign Quarterback Taylor Heinicke
Author image Owen Jones  •  Mar 14 2023
Arrow to top