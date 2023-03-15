New England Patriots Sign Juju Smith-Schuster To Three-Year Deal

The New England Patriots have signed wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster to a three year deal worth up to $33 million.

Breaking: FA WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing with the #Patriots , sources tell @theScore Only 26 years old, the 2018 Pro Bowler comes off a strong season for the #Chiefs, with 78/933/3. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 15, 2023

Juju was one of the better free agent wide receivers on the market. He now goes to a team that is desperately needing another offensive play-maker. New England have lost tight end Jonnu Smith to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who signed a similar deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith-Schuster has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. The 26-year-old receiver has been a consistent performer for his respected teams. In his career, he’s racked up over 4,500 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his five seasons in the NFL.

The signing of Smith-Schuster is a major additon for the Patriots, who have been looking to bolster their receiving corps after a disappointing 8-9 season in 2022. With quarterback Mac Jones set to be the starter for another season, Smith-Schuster could provide a much-needed spark to the team’s passing game.

The Patriots will hope Juju is what he once was back in Pittsburgh. He has dealt with many injuries in the past whcih is why he has not received a long term deal until this point. It will be intersting to see if the Patriots will add another reciving threat. A wide receiver like DeAndre Hopkins is on the trade market and New England is a possible landing spot for him. Houston Texans Brandon Cooks is also on the market so they could reunite him with the Pats.

Even with this addition, the Patriots are not seen as favorites to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks. The Bills are still in that division and the Miami Dolphins are emerging.