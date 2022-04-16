Manchester United Team News and Predicted Lineup against Norwich

Manchester United are in dire need of a good result when they take on relegation stricken Norwich at Old Trafford.

Things have not gone well for Manchester United this season. Due to complacent and inconsistent performances, the Red Devils are stuck in seventh place in the league standings. Ralf Rangnick’s men are unlikely to play in the Champions League and they have no one but themselves to blame for that.

Nonetheless, the game against the Canaries is a great chance for them to get a result they’ve been craving for quite a while.

Manchester United Team News

Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani are definitely out. United will also be without Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Fred which means that the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof could start the game.

Alex Telles is set to start in the left-back role while Diogo Dalot could replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Marcus Rashford’s poor form means that he will be dropped in favor of Anthony Elanga.

Cristiano Ronaldo had quite a nasty gash on his shin after the defeat against Everton. However, the veteran striker is set to start in what might be his last few games in England.

Manchester United Predicted XI against Norwich

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo