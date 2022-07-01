Manchester United Still Hopeful On Antony Deal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United are juggling multiple deals at once as they look to sign the likes of Dutch internationals Frenkie de Jong and Tyrell Malacia, alongside a move for Ajax winger Antony.

After making the move from Brazil at Sao Paulo to Amsterdam and joining then-manager Erik ten Hag’s Ajax, Antony has bagged 22 goals and 20 assists across 80 appearances for the Eredivisie champions across his career so far.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is believed to be keen on a move for the Brazilian winger, to fill a thin right-wing spot which is currently occupied by only Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri at this current time.

Despite fears over whether the club will be able to afford the £70m asking price from Ajax to lure Antony to Manchester this summer, the Red Devils are still hopeful of a deal for the 22-year-old.

United are also interested in signing Antony’s teammate Lisandro Martinez, a 24-year-old Argentinian international who can play as both a centre-back or a holding midfielder.

Ten Hag and the club are in the process of wrapping up deals for both Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord which is demanding most of their attention at this moment, however expect advancements to be made with Antony and Martinez as soon as the Dutch duo are officially confirmed at Old Trafford.

