Manchester United are reportedly preparing a huge squad over haul this summer, as over 20 players are set to leave Old Trafford.

Manchester United Transfer News

The Red Devils could be in for a huge shake-up this season, after Sir Jim Ratcliffe/INEOS finalised their 25% stake of the club last month.

Performances on and off the field have been below par this season, as Erik ten Hag’s side sit sixth in the Premier League and 11 points of the top four (as of GW27).

United have lost 11 matches in the league already this season, which is two more than they manged in the whole of the 2022-23 campaign.

These displays have put huge pressure on ten Hag, as well as putting huge doubt on who will remain at the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite signing in recent windows, both Casemiro and Raphael Varane have been rumored with a move away this summer – due to their hefty salary issues.

The duo won four Champions League trophies together, with Casemiro winning five in total and continue to be involved in United’s starting eleven.

Another player that could be on his way out this summer is former club captain, Harry Maguire, who was close to joining West Ham last summer.

The Englishman was written off at the start of this season, being stripped of his captaincy and playing second-fiddle to Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

However, after United were hit with a string of injuries in defence, the 30-year-old was brought into the side and put in some stellar performances – making 23 appearances in all competitions.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are also in line to depart this summer – with the latter out of contract in June 2024.

An interesting situation at Old Trafford is the issue of Jadon Sancho, who is currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund after the winger’s public fall-out with Erik ten Hag.

The Englishman is unlikely to return to United on a permanent basis if the Dutchman is still in charge and United may look to cash in this summer.

With so many exits expected, there will need to be some fresh faces at Old Trafford to build around the youth of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

OGC Nice defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, as INEOS own the Ligue 1 side – making a deal likely.

Pedro Neto, Amadou Onana and Jarrod Branthwaite have been linked with a move to a plethora of Premier League sides and Manchester United are reportedly in the conversation.

List Of Possible Manchester United Exits

Tom Heaton

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Raphael Varane

Victor Lindelof

Jonny Evans

Harry Maguire

Casemiro

Christian Eriksen

Sofyan Amrabat

Scott McTominay

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Antony

Omari Forson

Amad

Facundo Pellistri

Donny van de Beek

Hannibal Mejbri

Jadon Sancho

Mason Greenwood

Brandon Williams