Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Wednesday 2nd March

As we head into Wednesday we’ve four more horse racing meetings to take in that include Musselburgh and Wincanton over the jumps, while Lingfield (AW) and Kempton (Eve, AW) race on the all weather.
Lucky 15 Tips Today – 2nd March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
Ubetya @ 11/4 with bet365 – 2.30 Wincanton
Trainer Paul Nicholls won this prize in 2013 and 2019, plus has a 26% strike-rate with his chasers here at Wincanton. Therefore, his Ubetya is of interest here. This 7 year-old has only had three previous runs over fences and despite not winning yet has finished in the top three each time. A recent second at Plumpton was another nice effort as it came off a 22-day break, so can be expected to have come on a lot for that too.
Leeswood Lily @ 10/3 with bet365 – 2.55 Musselburgh
Top jockey, Brian Hughes, has been booked to ride Leeswood Lily for the Brian Ellison yard and having won her last two heads here in-form and on a three-timer. Up 6lbs more from her last win makes life a bit harder but the longer trip here today can eke out a bit more improvement having stayed on well last time over 2m1f.
Adrien Du Pont @ 13/8 with bet365 – 5.20 Wincanton
The Paul Nicholls yard won this Hunters’ Chase race in 2016 with Pacha Du Polder and look to have a decent chance of adding to that with this 10 year-old. Adrien Du Pont was useful handicap chaser on his day but has turned his hand well to this sphere in recent seasons – winning two of this last three Hunter Chases. The last of those was a defeat at Stratford but the longer 3m3f that day didn’t suit and so back in trip here to (2m 4f) is perfect. He’s gone well fresh in the past too and has the experienced William Biddick, who has won on him before, back in the saddle.
Blue Trail @ 15/8 with bet365 – 7.00 Kempton
A nice prize on offer so no shock to see a decent field. The 103-rated Harrow is a big player, but Godolphin’s Blue Trial might just have a bit more scope for improvement with only two previous runs. He was an easy winner at Southwell last time out (4 ¾ lengths) and despite this being a big step up in grade connections clearly feel he’s up to this rise in class. The Charlie Appleby yard also boasts a stonking 39% strike-rate with their 3 year-olds at the track and also landed this race 12 months ago.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:
- Looking to wager on Cheltenham? Have a look here for the best Cheltenham betting sites.
- Looking for bonuses? We selected the best Cheltenham free bets.
- You can find even more promo on our dedicated Cheltenham betting offers
- Use the highest odds and earn even more, have a look at the best Cheltenham odds.
- Not sure how to bet? Follow our expert betting tips and predictions about Cheltenham.
- You can find the last Cheltenham Festival results here.
- Looking to watch horse races online? Have a look at the best live horse racing streaming sites.
Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:
- Gold Cup betting guide and sites
- Gold Cup betting offers
- Gold Cup free bets bonuses
- Gold Cup tips & predictions
- Gold Cup best odds