Horse racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK from Wincanton, Lingfield, Musselburgh and Kempton, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to today. Here are our Wednesday horse racing bets. There is no racing until Thursday from Ireland unfortunately.

Some tantalising jumps meetings at Wincanton and Musselburgh, meanwhile we see some great flat racing at Lingfield this afternoon and Kempton this evening on the all-weather tracks.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Musselburgh and one from Kempton, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on all 29 races.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Wincanton, Lingfield, Musselburgh and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – Income @ 11/10 with bet365 – 5.00 Kempton

In the opening race here at Kempton on the polytrack, it looks almightily competitive with three of the five runners having won in their last three outings.

Income for Richard Hughes with Shane Kelly on the saddle looks to be a fantastic bet for our NAP of the day. Winning on his last outing at Lingfield in January, she was asked to give some with over a furlong out, responding well and running on well to pick up her first all-weather win.

The same jockey had the reigns for her latest win, so knows the horse and will give him a good run provided she gets out of the starting gates sharpish. Owner Martin Clarke seems to have found a very promising 3-year-old filly who we think will make it back-to-back wins for the first time in her racing career on Wednesday.

NEXT BEST – Gold Miner @ 5/1 with bet365 – 1.45 Musselburgh

A hugely competitive six horse race on paper in this 2m3f Maiden Hurdle. We believe Gold Miner is the horse to beat in this opening race at Musselburgh.

As the highest rated horse in the race, Gold Miner will rightfully be on of the favourites. Despite being pulled up in his last race at Uttoxeter in February, we believe he has what it takes to bounce back this time around. That race was at 2m7f, which is a longer trip than he is used to, now stepping back to the distance he performed well at in 2020.

Before his latest performance, he had a second and third place finish at Leicester and Catterick respectively. This was a long time ago, but we think Brian Ellison entering him into this race is a telling sign that the 9-year-old is ready to perform well again. Should go well under Brian Hughes.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the four respective cards at Wincanton, Lingfield, Musselburgh and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Wincanton

1.55 Watergrange Jack @ 10/3 with bet365

2.30 Champagne Court @ 7/2 with bet365

3.05 Boombawn @ 10/11 with bet365

3.40 Alberic @ 2/1 with bet365

4.15 No No Tonic @ 7/1 with bet365

4.50 Henschke @ 13/2 with bet365

5.20 West Approach @ 8/1 with bet365

Lingfield (AW)

12.30 Pedestal @ 6/1 with bet365

1.00 Jeremiah Johnson @ 3/1 with bet365

1.35 Nordic Glory @ 11/1 with bet365

2.10 Kodiak Attack @ 5/2 with bet365

2.45 Roselea Girl @ 33/1 with bet365

3.20 Axel Jacklin @ 11/8 with bet365

3.55 Purple Poppy @ 12/1 with bet365

4.25 Yorktown @ 6/4 with bet365

Musselburgh

1.45 Gold Miner @ 5/1 with bet365

2.20 Clear The Runway @ 10/11 with bet365

2.55 Leeswood Lily @ 5/2 with bet365

3.30 Emirat De Catana @ 6/1 with bet365

4.05 Saryshagann @ 4/1 with bet365

4.35 Rio Des Echanault @ 5/6 with bet365

Kempton (AW)

5.00 Income @ 11/10 with bet365

5.30 Tyrrhenian Sea @ 4/6 with bet365

6.00 Falesia Beach @ 6/1 with bet365

6.30 Two Tempting @ 2/1 with bet365

7.00 Havana Goldrush @ 66/1 with bet365

7.30 Tintoretto @ 11/4 with bet365

8.00 Sir Gregory @ 3/1 with bet365

8.30 Donya @ 15/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

