Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 2 March

Hoping to continue a hot streak of horse racing NAP of the Day selections on Wednesday, 2 March, SportsLens experts go with Adrien Du Pont today. He runs in the concluding 2m 4f hunter chase at Wincanton (5:20). Paul Nicholls’ charge is one of the best horse racing tips from our tipsters this midweek at tasty 2/1 odds.

Twice an impressive winner in this sphere last spring, Adrien Du Pont tops ratings with the official horse racing handicapper. He still has plenty to offer with amateur jockey Will Biddick taking the ride again. Adrien Du Pont has also been lightly-raced over the last couple of seasons, so should go well at this level. Read on for more reasons why our horse racing NAP of the Day is well worth a wager.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Adrien Du Pont win?

Going back to his juvenile hurdle days, Adrien Du Pont was a Grade 1 horse. He has dropped to a career low mark of 135 but clearly retains some ability. For evidence of that, look no further than the Califet gelding making all at a canter on his first two hunter chase outings. A strong and long odds-on favourite on horse racing betting sites on both occasions, he followed-up on a facile success at Newbury to score over roughly this trip at Kempton.

What Adrien Du Pont beat on both occasions can certainly be questioned but he won as he should. This is a pretty competitive class 6 contest today, yet the trip may be an issue for some of the opposition. Adrien Du Pont clearly showed his effectiveness at this distance on his penultimate outing. Biddick is also picking and choosing his rides while training horses mainly for Point-2-Points.

According to past horse racing results, Ditcheat maestro Nicholls has a 28 per cent career strike rate with his Wincanton runners. Even for a top trainer, this is an excellent return. The form of Adrien Du Pont’s fifth in a 3m Kempton handicap chase from Christmas 2020 received boosts this winter when Royale Pagaille won a second Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock. Cap Du Nord, who chased him home that day, went on better and landed the Coral Trophy last Saturday.

Adrien Du Pont may well still be better than a mark of 135 suggests. He is thus one of the best horse racing tips today. A £10 wager on Adrien Du Pont with 888Sport at his current price returns £30. Through that firm, this also qualifies new customers for some £45 in bonuses after signing up. Get more details on their welcome offer below!

