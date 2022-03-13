Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 14th March

It’s Cheltenham eve folks, but before the action at Prestbury Park starts we’ve three jumping afternoon cards at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton, while Wolverhampton race on the AW in the evening.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Monday 14th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

BALLINSKER @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.35 Plumpton

Yet to win over fences but has been knocking at the door in recent runs with a second at Warwick and a third at Leicester. Looks an easier race than he’s been running in and is down another pound here. Big weight to carry but the useful Isobel Williams takes off a handy 3lbs.

NEBUCHADNEZZAR @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.45 Stratford

Won for the first time over fences at Wincanton at the start of February and is only up 3lbs for that. Trip, track and the slightly softer ground are all fine too and Tom Bellamy, who rode last time, keeps the ride.

KANSAS CITY CHIEF @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.10 Plumpton

No let up in his form despite being a 13 year-old now. Has been running well in races at Cheltenham this term and wasn’t disgraced last time when second to the back-to-form Ballyandy at Fakenham. A pound lower here and Victoria Malzard, who takes off 7lbs, knows the horse well.

THREE PLATOON @ SP with Fitzdares – 6.00 Wolverhampton

Has been knocking on the door in recent runs – been placed in the top three in his last four. Drop back to 1m4f here looks a good move and is a proven course winner at the track too – is yet to finish out of the first three here from four runs.

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: