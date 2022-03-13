Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Monday 14th March

It’s Cheltenham eve folks, but before the action at Prestbury Park starts we’ve three jumping afternoon cards at Plumpton, Stratford and Taunton, while Wolverhampton race on the AW in the evening.
Lucky 15 Tips Today – Monday 14th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
BALLINSKER @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.35 Plumpton
Yet to win over fences but has been knocking at the door in recent runs with a second at Warwick and a third at Leicester. Looks an easier race than he’s been running in and is down another pound here. Big weight to carry but the useful Isobel Williams takes off a handy 3lbs.
NEBUCHADNEZZAR @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.45 Stratford
Won for the first time over fences at Wincanton at the start of February and is only up 3lbs for that. Trip, track and the slightly softer ground are all fine too and Tom Bellamy, who rode last time, keeps the ride.
KANSAS CITY CHIEF @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.10 Plumpton
No let up in his form despite being a 13 year-old now. Has been running well in races at Cheltenham this term and wasn’t disgraced last time when second to the back-to-form Ballyandy at Fakenham. A pound lower here and Victoria Malzard, who takes off 7lbs, knows the horse well.
THREE PLATOON @ SP with Fitzdares – 6.00 Wolverhampton
Has been knocking on the door in recent runs – been placed in the top three in his last four. Drop back to 1m4f here looks a good move and is a proven course winner at the track too – is yet to finish out of the first three here from four runs.
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
