Horse racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

It’s Cheltenham eve folks! But before the action gets going at Prestbury Park – we’ve afternoon jumping from Taunton, Stratford and Plumpton, while Wolverhampton race on the AW this evening.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Plumpton and one from Taunton to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today:

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – GLENO @ 5/2 with BetUK – 2.10 Plumpton

This Gary Moore-trained 10 year-old wasn’t disgraced at Doncaster last time, when fifth of 12 as he also had 11-12 to carry that day. Upped in grade here but as a result gets in with just 10-8 in weight and is also rated 3lbs lower. Probably has the old boy Kansas City Chief to beat, but gets a stack of weight from that one, while the Moores love to have winners at one of their local tracks.

NEXT BEST – REVELS HILL @ 2/1 with BetUK – 3.10 Taunton

This Harry Fry runner looks an improving staying hurdler. Won well here at the track last time out over 2m7f, so looks worth a crack over this longer trip (3m4f). Up 7lbs looks fair for that win too and with only five runs over the smaller obstacles can be expected to have more to come.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Plumpton, Stratford, Taunton and Wolverhampton – Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Plumpton Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Hecouldbetheone @ 11/4 with BetUK

1.35 Ballinsker @ 6/4 with BetUK

2.10 Gleno @ 5/2 with BetUK

2.45 Abbey Street @ 6/1 with BetUK

3.20 Ruby Yeats @ 5/1 with BetUK

3.55 Global Wonder @ 5/2 with BetUK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Nebuchandnezzar @ 11/4 with BetUK

2.20 Fleurman @ 7/4 with BetUK

2.55 Sussex Ranger @ 15/2 with BetUK

3.30 Castel Gandolfo @ 11/4 with BetUK

4.05 Envoye Special @ 15/8 with BetUK

4.40 Rambo T @ 3/1 with BetUK

Taunton Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Highstakesplayer @ 15/8 with BetUK

2.35 Mister Marbles @ SP with BetUK

3.10 Revels Hill @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.45 Sarceaux @ 9/2 with BetUK

4.20 Pola Chance @ SP with BetUK

4.50 Earl Of Wisdom @ SP with BetUK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Valentinka @ 15/8 with BetUK

5.30 Sweet Berti @ 5/2 with BetUK

6.00 Progressive @ 10/3 with BetUK

6.30 Eternal Summer @ 10/11 with BetUK

7.00 Smart Boyo @ 7/2 with BetUK

7.30 Dundory @ 7/2 with BetUK

