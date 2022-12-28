NFL

Las Vegas Raiders Benching Derek Carr

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carr
Carr
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for the last two games of the season.

Backup quarterback Jarret Stidham will start the remaining game. This move comes as quite a shock to the entire NFL. Things are certainly looking like the Raiders organization will be heading in a new direction at quarterback next season with this move taking place.

Raiders' Derek Carr might be close to end with team | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Derek Carr has been the starting quarterback for the Raiders ever since he was drafted. Carr has started almost every single game of his career with the team. His performance this season is definitely the reason he is being benched. This season, Carr is leading the NFL in interceptions with 14. He threw three critical interceptions in last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that most likely sealed their fate in not becoming a playoff team.

It remains to be seen if Derek Carr will play another snap for the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr signed a very team friendly extension recently. If Las Vegas decides to cut him, they would not lose that much money. Head coach Josh McDaniels came to the decision because they want to hold him out to maintain his trade value.

Teams could use a quarterback like Derek Carr. Teams like the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets are good landing spots for Carr. Who knows what the future holds for Carr but it looks like his time in Las Vegas is coming to an end.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham gets back in the game - al.com
Jarret Stidham

The Raiders now turn to Jarret Stidham. Stidham was drafted in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He has never started an NFL game in his career, and will get his time to shine. Unfortunately they face off against on the best defenses and team overall in the San Francisco 49ers.

The Raiders are 10 point underdogs this week according to NFL betting sites. With Las Vegas starting Stidham, look for San Francisco to win big in this one.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
My name is Owen Jones and I am a freelance sports writer for Sportslens. I recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. My main goal is to share my sports knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as I can.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Carr
NFL

BREAKING Las Vegas Raiders Benching Derek Carr

Author image Owen Jones  •  3h
Jensen
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Jensen Designated To Return
Author image Owen Jones  •  4h

Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has been designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a knee injury before the season.  The #Bucs officially opened the 21-day practice window…

i
NFL
Commanders QB Carson Wentz to start Sunday vs Browns
Author image Joe Lyons  •  7h

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz will return and start on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a broken finger in October. Wentz broke his right ring finger in October…

DFS ranks value week 18 2021 scaled 1
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson demands recognition for MVP award
Author image Joe Lyons  •  8h
jalen hurts and miles sanders
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles 363 Rushing Yards Against Packers is Top-20 of All-Time
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 29 2022
1002373192
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In Illinois | Illinois Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022
texas nfl 1
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Thanksgiving Football In Alaska | Alaska Sports Betting Sites For NFL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 24 2022
Arrow to top