Horse Racing Tips Today: Saturday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England, one from north of the border up in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Saturday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newmarket, York, Ascot, Chester and Navan get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining two meetings from Salisbury and Hamilton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.30pm at Newmarket, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.45pm at Salisbury.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newmarket and one from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, York, Ascot, Chester, Navan, Salisbury and Hamilton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – PERFECT POWER @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 4.25 Newmarket



Our NAP of the day comes in the penultimate race of the day at Newmarket Racecourse in what is the feature meeting across the UK today. We have selected Perfect Power for trainer Richard Fahey to win this Class 1, Group 1 Darley July Cup Stakes race over six furlongs.

This 3-year-old colt boasts some impressive form, with four wins in his last five starts, and six wins out of nine in his entire racing career. Perfect Power has won around this race track before in a Class 1 over six furlongs, so the course and distance isn’t an issue whatsoever here for this Irish bred colt.

Christophe Soumillon takes the reigns this afternoon, as he normally does, with horse and jockey very familiar with each other. Running off a mark of 9st 2lbs isn’t an issue for Perfect Power, who we fully expect to win here, and win well.

NEXT BEST – ROGUE BEAR @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 4.05 York

Our Next best bet of the day comes from the meeting at York Racecourse, where we have sided with Rogue Bear to win the John Smith’s Cup Handicap over the 1m2f56y distance.

This 4-year-old gelding has looked like a promising horse in recent time, with two wins, a runner-up finish and two third place finishes in his last five. Rogue Bear has three wins in his eight racing starts, with his worst finish being a fourth place finish at Ascot last year, but apart from that he has looked very impressive.

Runs off 8st 10lbs today which is two-pounds down from his last run which was at the same track as today’s race in a Class 2 Handicap, so this drop in the weights should suit Rogue Bear who looks to be one of the standout horses in the race at a relatively big price.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, York, Ascot, Chester, Navan, Salisbury and Hamilton on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 48 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.30 Running Lion @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.05 Truely Aclaimed @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Laasudood @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Lion Of War @ 2/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Samburu @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Perfect Power (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Commonsensical @ 24/5 with Bet UK

York Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Blue For You @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Without A Fight @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.55 Danni California @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.30 Explicit @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.05 Rogue Bear (NB) @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Royal Aclaim @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.15 As If By Chance @ 14/1 with Bet UK

Ascot Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Kyeema @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.25 Bague D’Or @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.00 Burning Cash @ 9/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Mutasaabeq @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.10 Wild Crusade @ 11/5 with Bet UK

4.45 Isola Rossa @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.20 Out From Under @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

1.58 Liangel Hope @ 19/5 with Bet UK

2.33 Stunt Game @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.08 Crazy Luck @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.43 Oscula @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.18 Mister Camacho @ 3/1 with Bet UK

4.53 Giewont @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Visibility @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Navan Horse Racing Tips

1.37 Rumbled Again @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.12 Reinforce @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.47 Studio City @ 2/5 with Bet UK

3.22 Curraheen Princess @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.57 World Famous @ 33/10 with Bet UK

4.32 Prime Chief @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.07 Philly’s Hope @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Salisbury Horse Racing Tips

5.45 Lumley @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.15 Marbaan @ 10/11 with Bet UK

6.45 Leuven Power @ 8/11 with Bet UK

7.15 Sous Les Etoiles @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.45 Gilbert @ 15/8 with Bet UK

8.15 Lady Reset @ 100/30 with Bet UK

8.45 Songo @ Evs with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Montelusa @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Refuge @ 5/4 with Bet UK

7.00 He’s A Gentleman @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Nova Legend @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Clan Jock @ 5/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Time To Rumble @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change