Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 9 July

On Saturday, 9 July, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Perfect Power. He contests the feature Group 1 of the July Festival, the 6f July Cup at Newmarket this afternoon (4:25). Richard Fahey’s sprint sensation looks well worth a wager at awesome 11/4 odds here.
Already three-time Group 1 winner over this horse racing distance including on the Rowley Mile course here last autumn, Perfect Power is more than ready to take on his elders for the first time. Crack Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon comes over from France for the ride on this three-year-old too. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Perfect Power win?
Receiving 6lb weight for age from older colts and geldings, plus 3lb from older fillies and mares, adjusted ratings have Perfect Power 5lb and upwards clear of the field. That is a lot in a sprint contest and the top betting sites in the UK know it. While he didn’t stay a mile after finishing sixth in the 2000 Guineas here in May, a strongly run 6f is, well, perfect.
For evidence of that, look no further than Perfect Power’s romp in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot against his own age group. This son of Ardad led inside the final half-furlong and ran on well to score by over a length. The third home, Flotus, came out and landed the Summer Stakes at York on Friday, so that’s a timely advertisement of the form.
Prior to his Guineas run, Perfect Power bested unlucky St James’s Palace Stakes runner-up Lusail in a Classic trial at Newbury. The pick of his horse racing results reads well, then, as back in third in the Greenham Stakes was dual juvenile Group 1 scorer Angel Bleu. Fahey’s stable has also been among the winners this week, so that augurs well.
Our horse racing NAP of the Day a more decisive winner at Ascot
While his elders contested a bunched finish to the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at the royal meeting last month with the first five within a length of one another, Perfect Power was a decisive winner of his own race. He looks well worth a crack at open company off the back of that, with horse racing betting sites pricing him up accordingly.
There is plenty of juice in Perfect Power’s overnight odds. It’s for that reason that he just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 9 July here. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £37.50 if he follows-up. With race terms and conditions to suit, new customers who place such a wager on Perfect Power can qualify for £40 in bonuses.
