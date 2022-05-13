Horse Racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one up in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from York, Newbury and Newmarket all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Leopardstown, Aintree, Kilbeggan and Hamilton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Newbury, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.55pm at Hamilton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Hamilton and one from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Newbury, Newmarket, Leopardstown, Aintree, Kilbeggan and Hamilton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!

NAP – TRIBAL ART @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 7.20 Hamilton



Our NAP of the day comes from the racing in Scotland where we have selected Tribal Art for Charlie and Mark Johnston to win the 7.20 race at Hamilton.

Coming into today’s race with a win, runner-up and third place finish in his last three races, this gelding looks to boast the best form in the race and is active as well. Last time out, this 4-year-old came second around the same course and ran well. Today’s race is a furlong shorter, which could play into Tribal Art‘s hands.

Here at SportsLens, we think Tribal Art has what it takes to win here in what will be a highly competitive race here in Scotland.

NEXT BEST – SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.35 York

Search For A Song is our Next Best bet of the day in the Yorkshire Cup Stakes in the 3.35 race at York over the 1m5f188y distance.

This 6-year-old mare will have to run a perfect race today to claim victory, but she is more than capable of doing so and beating the favourite, Stradivarius. Search For A Song is sitting at a great price as the second favourite for this Class 1, Group 2 race.

Tashkhan will prove a tough horse to fend off as well, but we believe Search For A Song will run a great race and claim victory for jockey Chris Hayes.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May

Daily Each-way Betting Tip

Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends

Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips

Frankie Dettori York Rides Today

York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers

Templegate York Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips

York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Newbury, Newmarket, Leopardstown, Aintree, Kilbeggan and Hamilton on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

York Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Jungle Time @ 18/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Honey Sweet @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Miramichi @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Search For A Song (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.10 New Comedy @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.45 Mossbawn @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Crush And Run @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Brunel Charm @ 9/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Top Of The Class @ 50/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Puerto De Vega @ 9/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Whats In The Bag @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Sea Dart @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Way Of Life @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.20 Victory @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.10 North Lincoln @ 15/8 with Bet UK

1.40 Dashing Dick @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.15 Prydwen @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Going Gone @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.25 Devoted Poet @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Flyin’ High @ 13/8 with Bet UK

4.35 Brazen Bolt @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Simpson’s Paradox @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.45 Paris Peacock @ 8/15 with Bet UK

6.20 Magic Charm @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.55 Buenaventura @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Kyprios @ 1/5 with Bet UK

8.00 Fox Fearless @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Distant Chimes @ 25/1 with Bet UK

Aintree Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Ukantango @ 11/10 with Bet UK

5.50 Corran Cross @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Waterloo Quay @ 11/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Dorking Boy @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.35 Head To The Stars @ 20/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Merry Berry @ 5/4 with Bet UK

8.45 Macavity @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips

4.55 Breffni Brave @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.30 Name Me Famous @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Level Neverending @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.35 Hors Piste @2/9 with Bet UK

7.10 Albaster @ 16/1 with Bet UK

7.45 Presenting Point @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.17 Imonlysaying @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

5.40 Malrescia @ 1/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Cianciana @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Shine On Brendan @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Tribal Art (NAP) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.55 Pearl Of Qatar @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.25 Red Allure @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.55 The Gloaming @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change