Horse Racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one up in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.
The meetings from York, Newbury and Newmarket all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Leopardstown, Aintree, Kilbeggan and Hamilton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Newbury, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.55pm at Hamilton.
We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Hamilton and one from York, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.
Horse racing bets & tips today: York, Newbury, Newmarket, Leopardstown, Aintree, Kilbeggan and Hamilton
Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!
NAP – TRIBAL ART @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 7.20 Hamilton
Our NAP of the day comes from the racing in Scotland where we have selected Tribal Art for Charlie and Mark Johnston to win the 7.20 race at Hamilton.
Coming into today’s race with a win, runner-up and third place finish in his last three races, this gelding looks to boast the best form in the race and is active as well. Last time out, this 4-year-old came second around the same course and ran well. Today’s race is a furlong shorter, which could play into Tribal Art‘s hands.
Here at SportsLens, we think Tribal Art has what it takes to win here in what will be a highly competitive race here in Scotland.
NEXT BEST – SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.35 York
Search For A Song is our Next Best bet of the day in the Yorkshire Cup Stakes in the 3.35 race at York over the 1m5f188y distance.
This 6-year-old mare will have to run a perfect race today to claim victory, but she is more than capable of doing so and beating the favourite, Stradivarius. Search For A Song is sitting at a great price as the second favourite for this Class 1, Group 2 race.
Tashkhan will prove a tough horse to fend off as well, but we believe Search For A Song will run a great race and claim victory for jockey Chris Hayes.
Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday
We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at York, Newbury, Newmarket, Leopardstown, Aintree, Kilbeggan and Hamilton on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:
York Horse Racing Tips
1.50 Jungle Time @ 18/1 with Bet UK
2.25 Honey Sweet @ 8/1 with Bet UK
3.00 Miramichi @ 10/1 with Bet UK
3.35 Search For A Song (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK
4.10 New Comedy @ 9/2 with Bet UK
4.45 Mossbawn @ 6/1 with Bet UK
5.20 Crush And Run @ 10/1 with Bet UK
Newbury Horse Racing Tips
1.00 Brunel Charm @ 9/1 with Bet UK
1.30 Top Of The Class @ 50/1 with Bet UK
2.05 Puerto De Vega @ 9/2 with Bet UK
2.40 Whats In The Bag @ 7/1 with Bet UK
3.15 Sea Dart @ 9/2 with Bet UK
3.50 Way Of Life @ 9/2 with Bet UK
4.20 Victory @ 9/2 with Bet UK
Newmarket Horse Racing Tips
1.10 North Lincoln @ 15/8 with Bet UK
1.40 Dashing Dick @ 9/4 with Bet UK
2.15 Prydwen @ 2/1 with Bet UK
2.50 Going Gone @ 10/3 with Bet UK
3.25 Devoted Poet @ 7/2 with Bet UK
4.00 Flyin’ High @ 13/8 with Bet UK
4.35 Brazen Bolt @ 5/4 with Bet UK
Leopardstown Horse Racing Tips
5.10 Simpson’s Paradox @ 10/3 with Bet UK
5.45 Paris Peacock @ 8/15 with Bet UK
6.20 Magic Charm @ 9/2 with Bet UK
6.55 Buenaventura @ 9/2 with Bet UK
7.30 Kyprios @ 1/5 with Bet UK
8.00 Fox Fearless @ 5/1 with Bet UK
8.30 Distant Chimes @ 25/1 with Bet UK
Aintree Horse Racing Tips
5.15 Ukantango @ 11/10 with Bet UK
5.50 Corran Cross @ 7/2 with Bet UK
6.25 Waterloo Quay @ 11/2 with Bet UK
7.00 Dorking Boy @ 11/4 with Bet UK
7.35 Head To The Stars @ 20/1 with Bet UK
8.10 Merry Berry @ 5/4 with Bet UK
8.45 Macavity @ 12/1 with Bet UK
Kilbeggan Horse Racing Tips
4.55 Breffni Brave @ 6/1 with Bet UK
5.30 Name Me Famous @ 9/2 with Bet UK
6.00 Level Neverending @ 11/8 with Bet UK
6.35 Hors Piste @2/9 with Bet UK
7.10 Albaster @ 16/1 with Bet UK
7.45 Presenting Point @ 6/1 with Bet UK
8.17 Imonlysaying @ 5/1 with Bet UK
Hamilton Horse Racing Tips
5.40 Malrescia @ 1/2 with Bet UK
6.10 Cianciana @ 6/1 with Bet UK
6.45 Shine On Brendan @ 4/1 with Bet UK
7.20 Tribal Art (NAP) @ 4/1 with Bet UK
7.55 Pearl Of Qatar @ 7/1 with Bet UK
8.25 Red Allure @ 4/1 with Bet UK
8.55 The Gloaming @ 5/1 with Bet UK
