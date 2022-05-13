Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Friday 13th May

Tony Calvin Tips – Friday 13th May 2022
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Best Bets
- 3.00 York: PARACHUTE @ 8/1 (e/w) with Bet UK
Fourth the last day at Epsom and only beaten 1 1/4 lengths. Just ran out of steam in the closing stages that day so the drop back in trip to 1m2f will suit this Ed Walker runner, while the first time blinkers can also eke out a bit more improvement.
- 3.35 York: TASHKHAN @ 6/1 with Bet UK
Likely needed the run the last day in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot, but was only beaten 3 1/2 lengths that day. Still the second top-rated in the field here behind Stradivarius – only 2lbs inferior – and gets a handy 3lbs from the past champion too. No shock to see a big run here from this Brian Ellison runner.
