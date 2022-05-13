York Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Friday 13th May

It’s the third and final day of the three-day York Dante Meeting this Friday with the Yorkshire Cup (3:35) one of the highlights. The ITV4 cameras are also heading to the Knavesmire again to take in the first five races. Andy Newton picks out four horse racing tips to add to your Friday York Lucky 15 bet slips.



Today's Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 13th May 2022

MIAMI GIRL @ 7/2 with Fitzdares – 1.50 York



Showed cracking speed to win on debut at Newmarket – winning by 5 1/2 lengths! Looks a nice filly for the Hannon yard and despite this being a step up looks a 2 year-old to stick with.

GRANDE DAME @ 5/2 with Fitzdares – 2.25 York



Frankie Dettori and John Gosden team up here with another promising filly. Won on debut at Ascot in the style of a nice horse and holds an entry in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.

ROGUE BEAR @ 11/4 with Fitzdares – 3.00 York



Third on both starts this season, including on debut in the competitive Lincoln Handicap. Stayed on well over a mile those times so the step up in trip here looks a good move.

Two-time winner of the Yorkshire Cup that is back for more at the age of 8. Frankie will ride again and in what doesn’t look the hottest renewal can take the beating a track he’s 5-from-5 at!

