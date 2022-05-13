York Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Friday 13th May

It’s the third and final day of the three-day York Dante Meeting this Friday with the Yorkshire Cup (3:35) one of the highlights. The ITV4 cameras are also heading to the Knavesmire again to take in the first five races. Andy Newton picks out four horse racing tips to add to your Friday York Lucky 15 bet slips.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Back Friday’s York Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 101/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 13th May 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
MIAMI GIRL @ 7/2 with Fitzdares – 1.50 York
Showed cracking speed to win on debut at Newmarket – winning by 5 1/2 lengths! Looks a nice filly for the Hannon yard and despite this being a step up looks a 2 year-old to stick with.
GRANDE DAME @ 5/2 with Fitzdares – 2.25 York
Frankie Dettori and John Gosden team up here with another promising filly. Won on debut at Ascot in the style of a nice horse and holds an entry in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next month.
ROGUE BEAR @ 11/4 with Fitzdares – 3.00 York
Third on both starts this season, including on debut in the competitive Lincoln Handicap. Stayed on well over a mile those times so the step up in trip here looks a good move.
STRADAVARIUS @ 8/11 with Fitzdares – 3.35 York
Two-time winner of the Yorkshire Cup that is back for more at the age of 8. Frankie will ride again and in what doesn’t look the hottest renewal can take the beating a track he’s 5-from-5 at!
Back Friday’s York Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 101/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May
Daily Each-way Betting Tip
Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today
ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends
Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips
Frankie Dettori York Rides Today
York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers
Templegate York Horse Racing Tips
Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips
Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips
Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips
York Races Today – See All Races at York Today
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing at York this week – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets