Templegate York Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Friday 13th May

Templegate Tips – Friday 13th May 2022
- 3.00 York: ROGUE BEAR (NAP) @ 5/2 with Fitzdares
- 4.10 York: WILD CRUSADE (NB) @ 7/4 with Fitzdares
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
- 3.00 York: ROGUE BEAR (NAP) @ 5/2 with Fitzdares
Third the last twice with the first of those a solid bronze in the Lincoln Handicap at Donny. Up a few pounds for those runs but the way he stayed on over that mile trip suggests this step up to 1m2f will be just what he needs.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
- 4.10 York: WILD CRUSADE (NB) @ 7/4 with Fitzdares
Jockey James Doyle likes this Godolphin one over their two in the race. Has won his last two on the AW at Kempton and looks a fat-improving middle-distance performer. Still looks well treated off a 5 lbs higher mark and this first run on the grass should pose no issues.
Other Templegate York Horse Racing Tips (Friday 13th May 2022)
1.50 York: FIX YOU @ 6/1 with Fitzdares
2.25 York: GRANDE DAME @ 9/4 with Fitzdares
3.35 York: SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 4/1 with Fitzdares
4.45 York: MOSSBAWN @ SP with Fitzdares
5.20 York: CATCH CUNNINGHAM @ SP with Fitzdares
