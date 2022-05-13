Templegate York Horse Racing Tips | NAP & NB for Friday 13th May

Templegate Tips – Friday 13th May 2022

Templegate Horse Racing NAP

Third the last twice with the first of those a solid bronze in the Lincoln Handicap at Donny. Up a few pounds for those runs but the way he stayed on over that mile trip suggests this step up to 1m2f will be just what he needs.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

Jockey James Doyle likes this Godolphin one over their two in the race. Has won his last two on the AW at Kempton and looks a fat-improving middle-distance performer. Still looks well treated off a 5 lbs higher mark and this first run on the grass should pose no issues.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks, runners & riders

Other Templegate York Horse Racing Tips (Friday 13th May 2022)

1.50 York: FIX YOU @ 6/1 with Fitzdares

2.25 York: GRANDE DAME @ 9/4 with Fitzdares

3.35 York: SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 4/1 with Fitzdares

4.45 York: MOSSBAWN @ SP with Fitzdares

5.20 York: CATCH CUNNINGHAM @ SP with Fitzdares

Bet Templegate Tips

Click the slip below to back Templegate’s two best (NAP/NB) in a DOUBLE @ 9/1 with Fitzdares

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May

Daily Each-way Betting Tip

Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends

Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips

Frankie Dettori York Rides Today

York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers

Templegate York Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips

York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

More Horse Racing Free Bets