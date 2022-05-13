Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 13 May

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Friday, 13 May, is SEARCH FOR A SONG. She contests the fourth race at York in the Yorkshire Cup Stakes over 1m5f188y (3.35). Dermot Weld’s horse looks well worth backing with Chris Hayes taking the reigns at sweet 11/4 odds.

Trained over in Ireland, Search For A Song is handled by horse racing trainer Dermot Weld, who is highly regarded as one of the best trainers in the business, currently holding the record for the most winners trained in Ireland. Search For A Song boasts some decent form with two wins and three second place finishes in her last eight starts. Search For A Song is thus our horse racing NAP today and here’s why to back her…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Search For A Song win?

Rated officially at 114, this 6-year-old mare has shown some real promise in her short yet successful horse racing career so far. Last time out, she came second at Navan on good to firm ground, similar to what today’s turf is likely to be. She ran a big race and was only beaten by a superstar horse in Kyprios, but not by a long way. Seems to have a decent tank so stamina is no issue here for her.

That last run at Navan was just over two weeks ago, so Search For A Song comes to York today incredibly fit and active, but still in good form based of her last eight races and runs. She hasn’t been overly fancied on UK betting sites in recent times, apart from last time out when she was a 6/5 favourite. She won at a big price of 7/1 at Curragh in 2020, followed by a win in September of last year at 2/1. When on form, she is a quick horse who has the beating of the rest of the field here at York today.

Today’s horse racing NAP has what it takes to defeat Dettori’s Stradivarius

A mark of 114 doesn’t look beyond her by any means, running today off a steady 9st which is a drop of 4lbs from her last run where she finished second at Navan. For us here at SportsLens, it seems the handicappers may have missed a trick here.

Horse and jockey know each other well, having ran as a pair the on that last run over in Ireland in April. Although Search For A Song didn’t win that time, coming in second behind a decent horse and with this step down in trip today is most certainly a positive. Horse racing betting sites may underestimate her as she hasn’t won since last September, but we think this 6-year-old mare has every chance this afternoon.

This will be Search For A Song’s first run over this trip, having recently ran over a slightly longer distance. The slight step back in trip should suit her as she should be able to find more down the final stretch.

As Search For A Song has won races over slightly longer trips, even up to two miles, she just had to be our horse racing NAP this Friday. A £10 on the nose punt on her with 888Sport will return £37.50 if she wins. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses with this wager.

