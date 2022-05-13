Frankie Dettori Booked Rides Today | Back This 461/1 York Acca on Friday

Frankie Dettori has already been in winning form this week at York. He’s back for more on Friday on the Knavesmire with four booked rides, including the popular Stradivarius. Let’s take a look at the pocket Italian’s mounts in more details below. Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with FITZDARES to use on this week’s races at York.



Back Frankie’s rides at York on Friday in an acca @ 461/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Frankie Dettori’s York Rides – Friday13th May 2022

1.50 York: PRIMROSE RIDGE @ 16/1 with Fitzdares – Interesing ride for Frankie here – likely to be the biggest odds from the four he rides on the day. Trained by former jockey Darryll Holland, this filly is going the right way after two seconds and then an easy win at Beverley last time out (7 lengths). More needed, but could easily outrun her odds.

2.25 York: GRANDE DAME @ 5/2 with Fitzdares – Useful filly for the John Gosden yard that won her only start at Ascot last month. Entered in the G1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot too, so clearly held in high-regard.

3.35 York: STRADIVARIUS @ 8/11 with Fitzdares – Needs little introduction – two-time winner of the Yorkshire Cup and has a big chance to maek it three. Is also unbeaten (5 wins) here at York and the clear top-rated in the field. It could be ‘flying dismount time’ after this race!

4.10 York: NEW COMEDY @ 7/2 with Fitzdares – Back in the Godolphin blue silks here and looks to have a live chance. This well-bred Sea The Stars gelding is 2-from-2 in his races to date and should give Frankie a top ride.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks runners & riders

Back Frankie’s rides at York on Friday in an acca @ 461/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Other Horse Racing Content

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May

Daily Each-way Betting Tip

Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends

Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips

Frankie Dettori York Rides Today

York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers

Templegate York Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips

York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of this week’s races at York – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

2022 York Dante Meeting Race Times and Names

Friday 13th May 2022

1:50 Knights Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV4

2:25 Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes (The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies’ Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 Paddy Power “I Love Steak” Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m2½f ITV4

3:35 Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV4

4:10 Paddy Power “Fill Thi Boots” Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m4f ITV4

4:45 Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f RTV

5:20 Longines Irish Champions Weekend Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f RTV

More York Horse Racing Free Bets