Yorkshire Cup Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Friday’s York Race

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Frankie Dettori

As we head into the final day of the York Dante Festival, the main race on Friday is the Group Two Yorkshire Cup – where all eyes will be on the popular two-time winner of the race – Stradivarius – who is 5-from-5 at York! So, to help you find the winner, Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 Yorkshire Cup trends and tips ahead of Friday’s 3:35 contest.

Did You Know? – 16 of the last 17 Yorkshire Cup winners DIDN’T win last time out, while 12 of the last 17 were aged between 5 and 7 years-old.

Find The Winner Of The Yorkshire Cup With Our Key Trends

3.35 – Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup (British Champions Series) (Group 2) Cl1 1m6f ITV4

  • 16/17 – Didn’t win last time out
  • 16/17 – Favourites that finished in the top 4
  • 16/17 – Had won over at least 1m4f before
  • 16/17 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting
  • 14/17 – Aged 5 or older
  • 14/17 – Placed in the top 4 last time out
  • 13/17 – Had won at least 4 times before
  • 12/17 – Aged between 5-7 years-old
  • 9/17 – Had run at York before
  • 8/17 – Horses from stall 7 placed in the top 3
  • 7/17 – Ran within the last 4 weeks
  • 7/17 – Came from stall 4 or 7
  • 7/17 – Winning favourites
  • 4/17 – Ridden by Ryan Moore
  • Trainer Aidan O’Brien has never won this race
  • Trainer John Gosden has won 2 of the last 3
  • Stradivarius has won 2 of the last 3 runnings
  • 2021 Winner: Spanish Mission (11/2)

Yorkshire Cup Tips and Best Bets

Just the five runners here, which is a small shame but when one of those runners is the two-time winner of the race – STRADIVARIUS @ 6/5 with William Hill – then all is not lost.

There was talk of retiring this John Gosden-trained 8 year-old after running third at Ascot on Champions Day back in October, but the good news for racing fans is that connections have decided to keep him in training for one more season.

He’s also back to York racecourse and despite notching big wins at Goodwood, Doncaster and Ascot over his career, it’s at York that he’s 5-from-5 at and never tasted defeat.

It will be an emotional season for his regular rider – Frankie Dettori – as connections aim to take him back to all his old haunts and this is likely to be his last run here at York.

He’s rated 118 and the top-rated in the field but also has to give 3lbs and 6lbs away to the others. He does tick most of the main trends like having not won last time out, track form, wins and being placed in the top 4 last time out. However, those against him will look at his age (8) as the negative with 12 of the last 17 winners aged between 5-7 years-old.

Of the others, the 4 year-old Tashkhan will have that same age trend to overcome at the other end of the spectrum and with 14 of the last 17 winners placed in the top 4 last time out a recent 5th at Ascot in the Sagaro Stakes would also be a negative.

The Irish raider – Search For A Song – gets a handy 6lbs of Stradivarius and has decent form in and around this level in these cup races. A recent run at Navan (2nd) will have Dermot Weld’s 6 year-old ready for this and he’s a course winner here at York too. The niggle with him is that he’s only won one of his last 7 races.

Course winner – Thunderous – is rated 10lbs lower than Stradivarius but only gets 3lbs off him so has a bit to find, so of the rest the Ralph Beckett-trained MAX VEGA @ 11/1 with William Hill might be the one to give Strady the most to think about. He was a good G3 winner last time at Newbury when taking the John Porter Stakes over 1m4f and looks worth another crack up in trip.

He’s still only 5 years-old so could have more to offer and with the 3lbs he gets off Strady is rated only 5lbs inferior. Rob Hornby, who rode last time, remains in the saddle.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

 

Recent Yorkshire Cup Winners

  • 2021 – SPANISH MISSION (11/2)
  • 2020 – No Race
  • 2019 –  STRADIVARIUS (4/5 fav)
  • 2018 – STRADIVARIUS (4/6 fav)
  • 2017 – DARTMOUTH (11/4 fav)
  • 2016 – CLEVER COOKIE (5/2)
  • 2015 – SNOW SKY (5/2)
  • 2014 – GOSPEL CHOIR (7/2 fav)
  • 2013 – GLEN’S DIAMOND (25/1)
  • 2012 – RED CADUEAUX

Watch Spanish Mission Winning The 2021 Yorkshire Cup at York

York Horse Racing Times and Race Card: Friday 13th May 2022

  • 1:50 Knights Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV4
  • 2:25 Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes (The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies’ Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4
  • 3:00 Paddy Power “I Love Steak” Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m2½f ITV4
  • 3:35 Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV4
  • 4:10 Paddy Power “Fill Thi Boots” Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m4f ITV4
  • 4:45 Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f RTV
  • 5:20 Longines Irish Champions Weekend Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f RTV

