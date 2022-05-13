Yorkshire Cup Trends & Tips | Best Bets For Friday’s York Race

As we head into the final day of the York Dante Festival, the main race on Friday is the Group Two Yorkshire Cup – where all eyes will be on the popular two-time winner of the race – Stradivarius – who is 5-from-5 at York! So, to help you find the winner, Andy Newton’s got all the main 2022 Yorkshire Cup trends and tips ahead of Friday’s 3:35 contest.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Did You Know? – 16 of the last 17 Yorkshire Cup winners DIDN’T win last time out, while 12 of the last 17 were aged between 5 and 7 years-old.

Find The Winner Of The Yorkshire Cup With Our Key Trends

3.35 – Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup (British Champions Series) (Group 2) Cl1 1m6f ITV4

16/17 – Didn’t win last time out

16/17 – Favourites that finished in the top 4

16/17 – Had won over at least 1m4f before

16/17 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

14/17 – Aged 5 or older

14/17 – Placed in the top 4 last time out

13/17 – Had won at least 4 times before

12/17 – Aged between 5-7 years-old

9/17 – Had run at York before

8/17 – Horses from stall 7 placed in the top 3

7/17 – Ran within the last 4 weeks

7/17 – Came from stall 4 or 7

7/17 – Winning favourites

4/17 – Ridden by Ryan Moore

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has never won this race

Trainer John Gosden has won 2 of the last 3

Stradivarius has won 2 of the last 3 runnings

2021 Winner: Spanish Mission (11/2)

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks runners & riders

Yorkshire Cup Tips and Best Bets

Just the five runners here, which is a small shame but when one of those runners is the two-time winner of the race – STRADIVARIUS @ 6/5 with William Hill – then all is not lost.

There was talk of retiring this John Gosden-trained 8 year-old after running third at Ascot on Champions Day back in October, but the good news for racing fans is that connections have decided to keep him in training for one more season.

He’s also back to York racecourse and despite notching big wins at Goodwood, Doncaster and Ascot over his career, it’s at York that he’s 5-from-5 at and never tasted defeat.

It will be an emotional season for his regular rider – Frankie Dettori – as connections aim to take him back to all his old haunts and this is likely to be his last run here at York.

He’s rated 118 and the top-rated in the field but also has to give 3lbs and 6lbs away to the others. He does tick most of the main trends like having not won last time out, track form, wins and being placed in the top 4 last time out. However, those against him will look at his age (8) as the negative with 12 of the last 17 winners aged between 5-7 years-old.

Of the others, the 4 year-old Tashkhan will have that same age trend to overcome at the other end of the spectrum and with 14 of the last 17 winners placed in the top 4 last time out a recent 5th at Ascot in the Sagaro Stakes would also be a negative.

The Irish raider – Search For A Song – gets a handy 6lbs of Stradivarius and has decent form in and around this level in these cup races. A recent run at Navan (2nd) will have Dermot Weld’s 6 year-old ready for this and he’s a course winner here at York too. The niggle with him is that he’s only won one of his last 7 races.

Course winner – Thunderous – is rated 10lbs lower than Stradivarius but only gets 3lbs off him so has a bit to find, so of the rest the Ralph Beckett-trained MAX VEGA @ 11/1 with William Hill might be the one to give Strady the most to think about. He was a good G3 winner last time at Newbury when taking the John Porter Stakes over 1m4f and looks worth another crack up in trip.

He’s still only 5 years-old so could have more to offer and with the 3lbs he gets off Strady is rated only 5lbs inferior. Rob Hornby, who rode last time, remains in the saddle.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

William Hill Special £30 FREE BET Offer – Enchanced odds & Flash odds to boost prices on horse racing. Plus, Extra Place races and one ‘Bet Boost’ to use every day on horse racing and Best Odds Guaranteed prices. (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below. Offer Terms 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Recent Yorkshire Cup Winners

2021 – SPANISH MISSION (11/2)

2020 – No Race

2019 – STRADIVARIUS (4/5 fav)

2018 – STRADIVARIUS (4/6 fav)

2017 – DARTMOUTH (11/4 fav)

2016 – CLEVER COOKIE (5/2)

2015 – SNOW SKY (5/2)

2014 – GOSPEL CHOIR (7/2 fav)

2013 – GLEN’S DIAMOND (25/1)

2012 – RED CADUEAUX

Watch Spanish Mission Winning The 2021 Yorkshire Cup at York

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the Yorkshire Cup at York races this Friday – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

Other Horse Racing Content

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May

Daily Each-way Betting Tip

Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends

Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips

Frankie Dettori York Rides Today

York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers

Templegate York Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips

York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

York Horse Racing Times and Race Card: Friday 13th May 2022

1:50 Knights Solicitors British EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes (Listed Race) (IRE Incentive Race) Cl1 (2yo) 5f ITV4

2:25 Oaks Farm Stables Fillies’ Stakes (The Michael Seely Memorial Fillies’ Stakes) (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 Paddy Power “I Love Steak” Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m2½f ITV4

3:35 Paddy Power Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champions Series) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m6f ITV4

4:10 Paddy Power “Fill Thi Boots” Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-90) 1m4f ITV4

4:45 Yorkshire Equine Practice Handicap Cl4 (3yo+ 0-85) 7f RTV

5:20 Longines Irish Champions Weekend Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 5f RTV

More Horse Racing Free Bets