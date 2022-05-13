Tom Segal York Horse Racing Tips | Pricewise Best Bets for Fri 13th May

Tom Segal Pricewise Tips – Friday 13th May 2022

Tom Segal (Pricewise) Best Bets



Easy winner on debut for the David Loughnane yard at Yarmouth. Travelled well that day and showed a lot of speed – can make the step up here with Richard Kingscote riding.

Promising second on debut at Nottingham. The yard’s 2 year-olds normally come on a fair bit for their opening runs and looks worth having an interest in too in the opener.

Neck runner up at Newmarket last time out – ran a bit free that day but was first run back so can be expected. Yet to win a race but has finished in the top three each time and her chance can hopefully come today.

Irish raider that looks the value alternative to the two-time winner – Stradavarius – in the race. Rated on 4lbs lower than Strady but gets a handy 6lbs in weight too. Warmed up for this with a good second at Navan the last day in a Listed race and is a past course winner here too.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Bet Tom Segal’s Pricewise Tips – Bet Slip

Click the slip below to back Tom Segal’s best bets in an treble @ 175/1 with Fitzdares

