Tom Segal York Horse Racing Tips | Pricewise Best Bets for Fri 13th May

Tom Segal Pricewise Tips – Friday 13th May 2022
- 1.50 York: CARMELA @ 9/2 with Fitzdares
- 1.50 York: PILLOW TALK @ 6/1 with Fitzdares
- 2.25 York: FONTEYN @ 7/1 with Fitzdares
- 3.35 York: SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 3/1 with Fitzdares
Tom Segal (Pricewise) Best Bets
- 1.50 York: CARMELA @ 9/2 with Fitzdares
Easy winner on debut for the David Loughnane yard at Yarmouth. Travelled well that day and showed a lot of speed – can make the step up here with Richard Kingscote riding.
- 1.50 York: PILLOW TALK @ 6/1 with Fitzdares
Promising second on debut at Nottingham. The yard’s 2 year-olds normally come on a fair bit for their opening runs and looks worth having an interest in too in the opener.
- 2.25 York: FONTEYN @ 7/1 with Fitzdares
Neck runner up at Newmarket last time out – ran a bit free that day but was first run back so can be expected. Yet to win a race but has finished in the top three each time and her chance can hopefully come today.
Irish raider that looks the value alternative to the two-time winner – Stradavarius – in the race. Rated on 4lbs lower than Strady but gets a handy 6lbs in weight too. Warmed up for this with a good second at Navan the last day in a Listed race and is a past course winner here too.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks, runners & riders
Bet Tom Segal’s Pricewise Tips – Bet Slip
Click the slip below to back Tom Segal’s best bets in an treble @ 175/1 with Fitzdares
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May
Daily Each-way Betting Tip
Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today
ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends
Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips
Frankie Dettori York Rides Today
York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers
Templegate York Horse Racing Tips
Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips
Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips
Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips
York Races Today – See All Races at York Today
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets