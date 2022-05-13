Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Friday 13th May

Another decent horse racing day to look forward to with the third and final day of the York Dante Festival the highlight – on the day, the Yorkshire Cup (3:35) is one of the feature races on the Knavesmire. We’ve also supporting cards Newbury and Newmarket in the afternoon, plus Hamilton, Aintree, Kilbeggan (Ire) and Leopardstown (Ire) race in the evening.



With that in mind, Andy Newton’s picked out his value each-way horse racing tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the afternoon fixture at York races.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Friday 13th May

4.10 York: PONS AELIUS @ 17/2 with Fitzdares

The ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin have a strong hand in this race with Wild Crusade and New Comedy sure to be popular.

However, this has been a good contest for the Mark Johnston yard – they’ve won the last three runnings and four of the last six!

They look to be going for it again this year too, with three runners – Super Stars, Achnamara and PONS AELIUS. All three have to be respected with their record in the race, but a chance is take on the Franny Norton-ridden Pons Aelius.

This 3 year-old was last seen bolting up at Wolverhampton in April over this 1m4f trip so we know the distance today is fine. Has had a small break since to freshen up and even though this is a harder race he did it well to suggest he’s worth a crack at this Class 3 level.

A £5 e/w bet on PONS AELIUS @ 17/2 with Fitzdares will return £61.00 – click the bet slip below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

