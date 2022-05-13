Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Friday 13th May

Paul Kealy Tips – Friday 13th May 2022
- 1.50 York: PILLOW TALK @ 6/1 (e/w) with Bet UK
- 3.00 York: SKILLED WARRIOR @ 14/1 (e/w) with Bet UK
- 3.35 York: SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 3/1 with Bet UK
Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Best Bets
- 1.50 York: PILLOW TALK @ 6/1 (e/w) with Bet UK
Nice debut run (2nd) at Nottingham and fully expected to have learned a lot from that and go well here with the stable’s juveniles often improving for their opening runs.
- 3.00 York: SKILLED WARRIOR @ 14/1 (e/w) with Bet UK
Former Johnny Murtagh runner that is having his debut in the UK for the Grant Tuer yard. Has some fair handicap form in Ireland to his name and the step up in trip here to 1m2 1/2f looks a good move.
- 3.35 York: SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 3/1 with Bet UK
Taking on the 2-time winner of the Yorkshire Cup here – Stradivarius – but has younger legs and looks a good option against him. Course winner too and gets a handy 6lbs weight pull to, plus will be fitter for a recent second at Navan.
Other Paul Kealy Bets On The Day
- 2.05 Newbury: INDIAN CREEK @ SP with Bet UK
- 7.35 Aintree: EMPIRE DE MAULDE @ SP with Bet UK
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks, runners & riders
Bet Paul Kealy’s Tips
Click the slip below to back Paul Kealy’s best bets in an e/w acca @ 268/1 with Bet UK
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May
Daily Each-way Betting Tip
Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today
ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends
Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips
Frankie Dettori York Rides Today
York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers
Templegate York Horse Racing Tips
Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips
Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips
Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips
York Races Today – See All Races at York Today
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets