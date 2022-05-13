Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips | Best Bets for Friday 13th May

Paul Kealy Tips – Friday 13th May 2022

Paul Kealy (Racing Post) Best Bets



Nice debut run (2nd) at Nottingham and fully expected to have learned a lot from that and go well here with the stable’s juveniles often improving for their opening runs.

Former Johnny Murtagh runner that is having his debut in the UK for the Grant Tuer yard. Has some fair handicap form in Ireland to his name and the step up in trip here to 1m2 1/2f looks a good move.

3.35 York: SEARCH FOR A SONG @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Taking on the 2-time winner of the Yorkshire Cup here – Stradivarius – but has younger legs and looks a good option against him. Course winner too and gets a handy 6lbs weight pull to, plus will be fitter for a recent second at Navan.

Other Paul Kealy Bets On The Day

Note: Odds are subject to change

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: York Races Today – See All Races at York Today: Betting, silks, runners & riders

Bet Paul Kealy’s Tips

Click the slip below to back Paul Kealy’s best bets in an e/w acca @ 268/1 with Bet UK

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips from York on Friday 13th May

Daily Each-way Betting Tip

Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today

ITV4 York Horse Racing Tips and Trends

Yorkshire Cup Trends and Tips

Frankie Dettori York Rides Today

York Horse Racing Free Bet Bookmaker Offers

Templegate York Horse Racing Tips

Tony Calvin York Horse Racing Tips

Paul Kealy York Horse Racing Tips

Tom Segal Pricewise Horse Racing Tips

York Races Today – See All Races at York Today

More Horse Racing Free Bets