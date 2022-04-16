Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 17 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Sunday 17 April, according to SportsLens experts, is Richidish. He runs in the 5.10pm at Plumpton on Sunday. This Gary Moore-trained 7 year-old is our best Bet of the Day at 7/4 betting odds.

712 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Richidish is a in-form chaser that is trained by horse racing trainer Gary Moore and this Sunday will be ridden Jamie Moore. Richidish is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Sunday. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Richidish win?

Richidish bounced back to winning ways last time out with a smooth win at Fontwell. The race results from that day saw him run out an easy 18 length winner so heads into this race in tip-top form.

Richidish Is Up 10lbs, But Did It Well Last Time

Up 10lbs for that recent win but it was hard to fault the way he won by 18 lengths and despite the rise is clearly a horse in great form and can defy the extra burden.

A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £26.25 if he wins. That wager qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses regardless of the outcome.

Or, you can back our horse racing tips by joining one of our best horse racing betting sites here.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

These are the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with them.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB and deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Skrill, Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller and MuchBetter, as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks that box. After this settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager £10 on today’s horse racing Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

