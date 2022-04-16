Plumpton Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Sunday 17th April

A lot going on this Easter Sunday on the horse racing front – with cards at Newbury, Ffos Las, Market Rasen, Southwell and Plumpton in the UK, while Fairyhouse and Cork race over in Ireland.



Today we are going to focus on the jumping action at Plumpton with a cracking card that includes the Sussex Champion Hurdle (4.35).

Andy Newton gives you his four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the Sunday Plumpton card on Easter Sunday.

Top Tipping This Week

Tuesday’s Lucky 15 landed at 98/1 four-timer with all four selections winning – GALE FORCE MAYA (1st 11/2), NEW SCIENCE (1st 3/1), MASTER OF THE SEAS (1st 5/4) and CRENELLE (1st 6/5) all winning.

Wednesday’s Lucky 15 continued the good form with AMEYNAH (1st Evs), NATIVE TRAIL (1st 1/4) and NEW LONDON (1st 6/4) making it 3 from 4 on the day.

Friday was another red letter day with three more Lucky 15 winners – MY OBERON (1st 13/8), EL CABALLO (1st 13/8) and HIGHFIELD PRINCESS (15/8).

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Sunday 17th April 2022

Here are our four best Plumpton horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Has been a tad frustrating – coming second three times from his four runs over hurdles. Has jumped a bit left during his races but connections look to have found another fair chance for him to get off the mark with Sublime Heights looking his main danger.

Heads here on the three-timer after wins at Fontwell and Hereford. Only just got home the last day at odds-on but is into a handicap here for the first time with just 10st to carry. Also possible that last race came a bit too soon – just 6 days after his win at Fontwell – so with a 3 week break will be a bit fresher this time.

Nice race with all six runners looking to have a decenr chance. But happy to side with the Alan King runner here, who won well at Ludlow last time out. The yard often do well at the track – 28% record with their hurdlers here – and this 5 year-old is also a proven CD winner at the course.

This Gary Moore runner won easily by 18 lengths last time at Fontwell and despite being up 10lbs for that success is clearly a horse in good order and is expected to be hard to beat here in his follow-up bid.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.