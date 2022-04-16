Horse Racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over jumps on the flat, with the meetings from Fairyhouse, Cork, Plumpton, Market Rasen and Ffos Las all over the hurdles and fences, with the two remaining meetings from Lingfield and Newbury coming on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets.

All seven meetings from Fairyhouse, Ffos Las, Southwell, Cork, Newbury, Market Rasen and Plumpton. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Ffos Las, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 6.00pm at Southwell.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Fairyhouse and one from Market Rasen, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Fairyhouse, Newbury, Market Rasen, Ffos Las, Cork, Plumpton and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meeting’s today!

NAP – LOVE ENVOI @ SP with Bet UK – 3.10 Fairyhouse

Our NAP of the day comes in the form of this 6-year-old mare, Love Envoi.

She has ran six races in her career, winning all of them. She has five wins on the spin over hurdles and is yet to taste defeat as a race horse. Last time out, she won impressively at the Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, keeping on strong and keeping up her impeccable record.

Here at SportsLens, we think Love Envoi is the one to beat here and will make it another win for trainer Harry Fry.

NEXT BEST – BLUEBERRY WINE @ SP with Bet UK – 3.36 Market Rasen

Blueberry Wine for Donald McCain and jockey Brian Hughes is our Next Best of the day for Sunday afternoon.

Aiming to make it three wins from his last five outings, this 6-year-old won impressively on his last display in March at Sedgefield, winning by almost two lengths after being ridden out and responding well to run on impressively.

Some great horses in this race but we think Blueberry Wine is the pick of the bunch here.

Check out all of our selections across the nine meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Fairyhouse, Newbury, Market Rasen, Ffos Las, Cork, Plumpton and Southwell on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 50 races:

Fairyhouse Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Brookie @ SP with Bet UK

2.35 Ballykeel @ SP with Bet UK

3.10 Love Envoi (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

3.45 Stand Off @ SP with Bet UK

4.20 Mt Leinster @ SP with Bet UK

4.55 Galopin Des Champs @ SP with Bet UK

5.25 Parlour Of Dreams @ SP with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Evergreen And Red @ SP with Bet UK

1.45 Emily Roebling @ SP with Bet UK

2.20 Anna Bunina @ SP with Bet UK

2.55 Old Town Garde @ SP with Bet UK

3.30 Darrens Hope @ SP with Bet UK

4.05 Quirt Evans @ SP with Bet UK

4.40 Ballyadam Destiny @ SP with Bet UK

5.15 Grand Soir @ SP with Bet UK

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Holguin @ SP with Bet UK

2.11 The Notorious Rbg @ SP with Bet UK

2.46 Razeyna @ SP with Bet UK

3.21 Discretion @ SP with Bet UK

3.56 Hafit @ SP with Bet UK

4.31 Master Milliner @ SP with Bet UK

5.05 Mine’s A Double @ SP with Bet UK

5.40 My Little Tip @ SP with Bet UK

Plumpton Horse Racing Tips

2.15 Saligo Bay @ SP with Bet UK

2.50 Duneomeno @ SP with Bet UK

3.25 Bourbali @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Jony Max @ SP with Bet UK

4.35 Mark Of Gold @ SP with Bet UK

5.10 En Coeur @ SP with Bet UK

5.45 Mr Yeats @ SP with Bet UK

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

1.53 Joyful Kit @ SP with Bet UK

2.26 Uranus Des Bordes @ SP with Bet UK

3.01 Thirtyfourstitches @ SP with Bet UK

3.36 Blueberry Wine (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

4.11 Give Me A Moment @ SP with Bet UK

4.46 Mount South @ SP with Bet UK

5.21 Smuggler’s Blues @ SP with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Muckamore @ SP with Bet UK

1.35 Glengeever @ SP with Bet UK

2.05 Dunbar @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 Full Of Light @ SP with Bet UK

3.15 To Be Sure @ SP with Bet UK

3.50 Bobmahley @ SP with Bet UK

4.25 Hurricane Vichi @ SP with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

1.57 Arlo’s Sunshine @ SP with Bet UK

2.32 Royal Heart @ SP with Bet UK

3.07 Denable @ SP with Bet UK

3.42 Watermelon Sugar @ SP with Bet UK

4.17 Silent Flame @ SP with Bet UK

4.52 Twentysharesofgrey @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Duchray @ SP with Bet UK

6.00 Down To The Kid @ SP with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change