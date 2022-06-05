Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 5 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Sunday, 5 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Timberman. He travels up to Perth for the the 2m novice chase there today (2:55). This Fergal O’Brien runner looks overpriced at nifty 9/2 odds here.

Timberman resumed winning ways in his first horse racing steeplechase at Ffos Las last month. The way he jumped in Wales suggested a right-handed track like this Scottish venue should suit. There are questions over his main market rivals, so the Califet gelding rates our horse racing NAP today and this is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Timberman win?

Following O’Brien at Perth has been a profitable angle for punters. Had we backed all of his runners blind at this course, then the best betting sites in the UK would’ve taken a real bashing. O’Brien has a 26 per cent career strike rate here but it is the trainer’s £24.64 profit from a £1 level stake that appeals here. In Timberman, the yard has a seven-year-old with three wins from nine hurdles starts.

Racehorse owner John Turner is known for buying chasers in the making, however, with Billaway and Recite A Prayer notable examples trained in Ireland. The form of Timberman’s Kempton handicap hurdle success in November has been franked with subsequent horse racing results showing the second, third, fourth and fifth all scoring since.

Today’s horse racing NAP could build on chase debut win

There was also lots to like about his attitude when headed on his bow over fences last time out. Timberman rallied superbly in-between the last two jumps when headed and ran on well up the run-in. A first-time tongue tie clearly helped and he conceded chase experience to the second, Wild Max, with the front two pulling some 50 lengths clear of the remainder.

With this track and trip possibly too sharp for Ash Tree Meadow, the overnight favourite on horse racing betting sites, and Geronimo beaten at odds-on last time out, Timberman just had to be our horse racing NAP here. He looks well worth backing each way as a result and such a £10 wager (£20 in total) with 888Sport returns £76.25 if he can follow-up on his debut. New customers also receive £40 in bonuses.

