Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Sunday 5th June

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Sunday 5th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the day’s UK fixtures at Goodwood, Perth and Musselburgh to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.
BLUELIGHT BAY @ SP with BetUK – 2:05 Goodwood
Promising debut run at here the track last month (2nd). Would have learned a lot from that experience and handled a bit of cut that day too so any more rain is not a worry.
ENKI FLACKE @ SP with BetUK – 2:20 Perth
CD winner here for the Gordon Elliott yard after winning here last month by 11 lenghts. Similar race here and Sean Bowen, who rode that day, remains in the saddle. Expected to be hard to beat.
GEROMINO @ SP with BetUK – 2.55 Perth
Second the last day at Sedgefield over 2m3f – just got run out of things late on and didn’t seem to last home. Therefore, the drop back in trip here to 2m will suit and top jockey Brian Hughes rides this Don McCain horse.
FINN’S CHARM @ SP with BetUK – 3.45 Musselburgh
Caught the eye on first career run with a third at Yarmouth behind two promising sorts. That looks the best form on offer here and can get off the mark for the Mark Johnston yard at the second attempt.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
